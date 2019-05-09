What's Meghan Markle's real name and what royal titles does the ex-Suits star hold?

Meghan Markle's name is not actually Meghan. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The former actress actually goes by her middle name of Meghan...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently welcomed their first baby, with the royal couple finally introducing the tot to the world as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

But despite the latest member of the family causing a social media frenzy, some Royal fans are still slightly confused over his mum’s real name.

Yep, it turns out Meghan isn't actually called Meghan...

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son on May 6th. Picture: PA Images

What is Meghan Markle’s real name?

Fans of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have noticed during their wedding in 2018, the priest introduced the bride to the congregation as ‘Rachel’.

This is because the former actress’ full name is Rachel Meghan Markle.

And any keen Suits watchers will know that Rachel is also the name of her character in the legal drama.

Why is she known as Meghan?

While Meghan has never revealed why she chose to ditch her birth name, it’s probably likely that she wanted a ‘stage name’ when she started acting, and Meghan Markle certainly has a ring to it.

It’s not unusual for celebs to go by different names, and Brad Pitt is actually called William Bradley Pitt, while Reese Witherspoon was born Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon.

Even Prince Harry goes by a different name, as he was christened Henry Charles Albert David.

The reason Harry doesn’t use his official title is a little more confusing, as it turns out most monarchs called Henry were referred to by those who knew them as Harry, including Henry VIII.

So when Princess Diana and Prince Charles announced their youngest son’s name, Kensington palace said that he’d be known as ‘Harry’ to his family and friends.

What official titles does Meghan have?

After marrying Prince Harry, Meghan became an official member of the royal family.

So, just like Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, she was given a new title on the day of her wedding.

In a Tweet at the time, Kensington Palace revealed that the Queen was “pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.”

Adding: “Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

What nicknames do Meghan’s family have for her?

According to 2018 book ‘Meghan: A Hollywood Princess’ written by royal biographer Andrew Morton, Meghan has been given some sweet pet names by her family.

Two of the lesser known nicknames reportedly used are ‘Bud’ and ‘Flower’, while Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland has previously referred to her daughter as ‘Meg’.

Prince Charles is also said to call his daughter-in-law ‘Tungsten’ which is a type of strong metal thought to be an affectionate reference to her robustness.