Meghan Markle is rumoured to be running for president. Picture: PA Images

Meghan Markle president 2024: Is the Duchess of Sussex going to run for president? Here's what we know...

Meghan Markle has had a very busy few weeks after she appeared in an explosive interview with Prince Harry last month.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah in March and opened up about her time as part of the Royal Family, and why she and Harry decided to step down.

But there are now rumours that Meghan could be running for president at the next election in America in 2024.

So, here’s everything we need to know…

Is Meghan Markle running for president?

There is no word from Meghan Markle herself as to whether she has plans to turn to politics.

Meghan Markle has not made any comments about running for president. Picture: PA Images

But biographer Tom Bower has said he thinks the former actress has a good chance of getting into the White House.

He told Closer: “The prospect of Meghan running for president is possible and I’d even say likely. I really believe it’s where she sees herself going.

“Perhaps [she might] visit the UK to have tea with the Queen one day as President of the United States!”

Reps for Meghan and Harry have reportedly denied to comment on the claims.

The couple have been living in California since stepping back from royal life in January last year.

A source also told the Mail on Sunday back in March that Suits actress Meghan could turn her hand to politics.

"The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan's political ambitions and potential backers,” they said at the time.

This comes after it was revealed Meghan and Harry’s departure from the Royal family will be turned into a film by Lifestyle later this year.

Set to focus on the lead up to Megxit and the aftermath which has followed, Lifetime’s movie will be titled ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’.

A synopsis from the TV network teases: "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.

"The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother's untimely death.

"Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties."

Lifetime has already made two films of the royal couple’s love story including the first in 2018 which was titled ‘Harry & Meghan chronicled the newlyweds’.

