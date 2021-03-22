Meghan Markle lookalike reveals she's been targeted by cruel trolls

A Meghan Markle lookalike appeared on This Morning today. Picture: ITV/CBS

By Heart reporter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes appeared on This Morning today to discuss their experiences.

A Meghan Markle lookalike has shockingly revealed she's been trolled following Harry and Meghan's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Appearing on This Morning today, the lookalike - named Sarah - opened up about her experiences of the job.

She revealed that she first realised she resembled the Duchess of Sussex after a woman 'nearly dropped her plate' after seeing her in IKEA.

The lookalike opened up about trolling she's received in recent weeks. Picture: Instagram

Cheshire-based mum Sarah, who is an actress, said that her lookalike work has 'always been a hobby and another chance to exercise skills and talents', and added that there has been less work since the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Shockingly, she revealed that she had been trolled after starting a podcast about her resemblance to Meghan.

When asked by host Holly Willoughby whether she'd been targeted by trolls, she replied: "Unfortunately, yes i was.

"I started a podcast a couple of weeks ago to celebrate my resemblance to Meghan and different similarities, and just after the podcast I started to get messages on Instagram saying 'she's just an attention seeker', 'I hate her', 'we've never liked her from the start'."

Four lookalikes opened up about their experiences on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

She continued: "That really hurt me, because although we’re different people I still represent her, I still play her. I'm a mother as well, and i thought that's a horrible thing to say about another mother.

"To use me as a a punchbag when I'm not her is really inappropriate".

Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah aired earlier this month. Picture: CBS/Harpo Productions/ITV

Sarah previously opened up about her work to Manchester Evening News in 2019, saying that she charges up to £400 for an appearance.

She said at the time: "I get approached by people on the school run, in shops, at the hair or beauty salon.

"I even got told by another cast member on Hollyoaks that I looked like her, which was funny as I was meant to be playing a local councillor and had not done my hair or makeup in any particular way to look like Meghan."

