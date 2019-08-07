Meghan Markle shunned big birthday party because of baby shower backlash

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly ducked a lavish 38th birthday celebration in favour of a low-key dinner to avoid public criticism

Meghan Markle reportedly opted out of throwing a lavish birthday celebration over the weekend due to the backlash she faced over her extravagant £300k baby shower.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 38 on Sunday August 4th, allegedly shunned a glamorous party and instead kept things low-key to avoid criticism, according to reports.

The mother-of-one is thought to have marked her special day in private with husband Prince Harry and their baby son Archie, who was born on May 6th 2019.

Her decision for a quiet family affair is said to be down to the controversy surrounding her pre-birth bash, which saw her rub shoulders with a string of celebrity pals, including Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, Jessica Mulroney and CBS anchor Gayle King.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly opted out of hosting her own birthday party over the weekend. Picture: Getty

A royal source told The Sun last week: "Frogmore Cottage will host a celebration for Meghan’s birthday.

"The Clooneys clan will be in Villa Oleandra on Lake Como and the Sussexes will not want to be seen enjoying more of their lavish hospitality after the PR disaster backlash post the US baby shower."

Meghan's ritzy pregnancy party took place in the $75,000-a-night Grand Penthouse at the Mark Hotel in New York City back in February.

The flashy five-hour event was rumoured to have cost hundreds of thousands of pounds – something that sparked fury among the public and reportedly even angered certain members of the royal family.

The former Suits actress was criticised for allegedly arriving in a private jet to attend her pre-baby celebration, which is though to have featured a harpist, a candy floss machine, edible gifts and a flower arranging lesson.

Further controversy was also caused when sister-in-law Kate Middleton didn't attend the American celebration.

Rumours put her absence down to their alleged feud, but reports later claimed it was simply down to conflicting royal schedules.