Meghan Markle's 'swollen pregnancy fingers' force Duchess of Sussex to stop wearing her engagement ring

Meghan Markle was seen without her engagement ring this week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle stepped out this week without her stunning engagement ring as the Duchess of Sussex’s due date grows closer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting to welcome their first child in April 2019.

With the due date only around the corner, the Duchess if Sussex has been spotted only wearing her wedding band during royal engagements.

Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law usually wears her wedding band alongside her stunning engagement ring, which contains diamonds for the late Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.

Royal experts have speculated this is probably down to the Duchess’ fingers swelling due to her pregnancy.

Swollen ankles, feet and fingers are very common in pregnancy.

Meghan Markle's due date is only around the corner now. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle only wore her wedding band. Picture: PA

It often gets worse towards the end of the day and further into a pregnancy, the NHS explain.

Many fans of the Duchess think this is a sign Meghan’s due date is closer than first suspected.

However, Meghan’s due date is of course only known to the royal family.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring has diamonds from Princess Diana's jewellery collection. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey. Picture: PA

When Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy in October 2018, they revealed the baby was due in Spring 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex however gave the public more of an idea of the due date when she revealed in January this year she was six months along.

