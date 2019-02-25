Meghan Markle tattoo: Why did Meghan Markle get a henna tattoo? What does the henna tattoo mean? Is henna tattoo safe for pregnant women? What you need to know

Meghan Markle got treated to a henna tattoo during her time in Morocco. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, showed off a tattoo on her hand while visiting Morocco with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embarked on a royal tour of Morocco this weekend, following the pregnant Duchess’ lavish baby shower in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited many areas, including a school in the Atlas Mountains.

During the visit, Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law was treated to henna tattoo on her hand.

But what does the henna mean? Is it safe for the Duchess to have it done? Here’s everything you need to know:

Meghan Markle had the henna done while visiting a school in the Atlas Mountains. Picture: PA

The henna tattoo is believed to have been a gesture of good luck. Picture: PA

Why did Meghan Markle get a henna tattoo?

Meghan got her henna tattoo during a visit to a school in the Atlas Moutains.

The school was set up to provide girls with access to education.

A 17-year-old student, Samira Ouaadi, gave Meghan the stunning floral design.

Meghan Markle met the students who attended the school for girls. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle appears to have had brown henna used on her, which is completely natural. Picture: PA

What does the henna tattoo mean?

It has been reported that the henna is a good luck gesture for the Duchess for her pregnancy.

Meghan is currently in her third trimester, and is expected to give birth in April 2019.

Is henna tattoo safe for pregnant women?

According to Baby Centre, brown henna is safe for pregnant women as it is derived solely from the plant with no added chemicals.

It appears brown henna was used on the Duchess.

“Black henna, however, contains a dye called para-phenylenediamine (PPD), and this is not safe, because it can cause dermatitis and severe allergic reactions”, they also explain.