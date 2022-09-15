Meghan Markle curtsies to Queen’s coffin echoing first ever meeting with Her Majesty

The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law with a royal gesture. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex honoured Elizabeth II by dropping into a deep curtsy in front of her coffin at Westminster Hall.

Meghan Markle dropped into a deep curtsy upon seeing the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall, reportedly recreating her actions during her first ever meeting with Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, paid tribute to her grandmother-in-law with a touching gesture that harks back to when Prince Harry introduced her to the late monarch in 2017.

The mother-of-two, who was spotted standing with the rest of the royal family as the Queen's coffin arrived, followed Kate Middleton's lead and lowered herself to the ground while bowing her neck.

Dipping into a very deep curtsy, it is believed she was trying to show her upmost respect to Elizabeth II as royal tradition dictates that women only need perform a standard curtsy when initially seeing the sovereign.

It seems the solemn salute could have sparked a moment of reflection for Meghan, who was pictured wiping away tears as she was driven away later that day.

Speaking of when she first met her husband's royal granny, the Duchess famously revealed to Oprah that she didn't know she was expected to curtsy in private, so practiced "in front of the house" moments before their initial meeting – then performed it "deeply, to show respect".

She said: "I remember Harry and I were in the car, and he says, 'OK, my grandmother is there so we're going to meet her'.

"And I said, 'Oh great, I love grandmas.' [...] 'But, right, do you know how to curtsy?'

"I thought that was part of the fanfare. I didn't think that's what happens inside, and I said, 'It's your grandmother.' He goes, 'It's the Queen.'"

The Duchess added: "I learned it very quickly. Right in front of the house, we just practiced and then walked in. [...] I met her and, apparently, I did a very deep curtsy."

Meghan, who regularly spoke kindly of her relationship with Elizabeth II, later added: "The queen has always been wonderful to me."

Meghan's actions proved popular on social media with royal fans applauding her "elegance" and "grace" during the service.

Twitter users described the Duchess's move as "respectful" and "graceful" after a video of her deep curtsy was posted online.

"Meghan’s curtsy was the deepest so, if we’re going off of royalist rhetoric, she’s got the most admiration and respect for her," claimed one.

"Meghan..is the epitome of grace and elegance," another tweeted.

"Can’t deny [that] was a great curtsy, deep and respectful. Nice touch that she’s wearing earrings from the Queen. Harry looked like he was going to cry any moment too," said a third.

While a fourth added: "Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex executes a flawless curtsy."

Following the somber royal service, the doors of Westminster Hall were opened to the public, allowing mourners to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Reports suggest that Meghan and Harry will remain in the UK for Queen Elizabeth's funeral, due to take place on 19th September, 2022.

