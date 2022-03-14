Prince Harry dresses in orange and speaks Dutch in Invictus Games video

Prince Harry was filmed donning orange clothes and speaking in Dutch in a new video for the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry was seen speaking in the Dutch language in a new video for the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, also donned an all-orange outfit as he prepared for his trip to The Hague, Netherlands in a few weeks' time.

In the video, he asked: "One more time guys, please, you know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well, so how do I say 'Good afternoon, you've done a great job' in Dutch?"

After he successfully recited the phrase, he asked: "And what else, anything else I need to know?"

Prince Harry donned an all-orange outfit at the end of the video. Picture: Invictus Games/Twitter

One of the people on the call replied: "Can you say Stroopwafel?", to which he said: "Stroopwafel. Love those."

Harry then asked if they thought he was ready, to which they replied: "We think you're ready."

Speaking in Dutch, Harry then said: "Thank you. See you soon in The Hague."

Harry then points at the camera and says: "Let's go. We're ready."

Prince Harry took off his jumper to reveal a bright orange t-shirt. Picture: Invictus Games/Twitter

He then took off his jumper to reveal a bright orange outfit, and donned an orange hat and some sunglasses.

The tweet that shared the video reads: "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons.

"We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in #TheHague.