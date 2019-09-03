Prince Harry launches eco-friendly travel scheme after he and Meghan Markle are criticised for using a private jet

Prince Harry has revealed a travel collaboration created 'to protect people, places and wildlife'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were heavily criticised last month for a using private jets to travel on their family holidays, despite their campaigning about environmental issues.

But the Duke of Sussex has seemingly ignored the disapproval by launching a global initiative to encourage more environmentally friendly travel.

Travelling to Amsterdam to kick start the initiative, Prince Harry ditched the private jet and took a commercial flight instead.

While details are few and far between, the scheme - called ‘Travalyst’ - will see him partner with a number of huge industry names such as Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa.

A post from Harry on his Instagram page says he hopes to “find and implement solutions” that will help to protect people, places and wildlife.

It reads: "Travalyst is aimed at improving conservation, environmental protection and expanding local community economic development by encouraging sustainable tourism practices across the travel industry.”

Harry added in a statement: "Travel has the unparalleled power to open people’s minds to different cultures, new experiences and to have a profound appreciation for what our world has to offer.

"As tourism inevitably grows, it is critically important to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices worldwide; and to balance this growth with the needs of the environment and the local population. Bringing companies, consumers and communities together is our best chance to protect destinations and ecosystems for future generations."

The announcement comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were slammed for taking private jets.

The couple are keen supporters of environmentalism, but they were branded as ‘hypocrites’ after their trips to Ibiza and Nice via private jet.

But good pal Elton John was quick to defend the new parents - who welcomed baby Archie in May - and said he loaned to the couple who said he paid for the plane and paid to offset their carbon emissions.