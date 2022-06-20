Prince William beams with George, Charlotte and Louis in special Father's Day picture

The picture was captured during the family's trip to Jordan in Autumn 2021. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a previously unseen photograph from their holiday to Jordan in celebration of Father's Day.

Prince William, 39, can be seen beaming with his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a new family picture.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released the picture to mark Father's Day on Sunday, June 19.

The picture was captured during the family's trip to Jordan in Autumn 2021, and looks to be taken on the same day the family posed for their Christmas card.

In the beautiful picture, Prince William can be seen holding Princess Charlotte on his right and Prince George on his left while Prince Louis sits on his shoulders.

The picture was taken in Jordan last year when the family jetted off on a private family holiday. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

All four members of the family are beaming with smiles as it appears something in particular made them all laugh.

The picture was posted on Kate and William's social media pages with the caption: "Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!"

Wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/HcaCjBMq3w — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 19, 2022

William and Kate weren't the only Royal Family members who marked Father's Day on social media with a a special picture.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, shared the message: "Wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day!" alongside three images.

One picture shows Prince Charles as a young man with his father, the late Prince Philip, the second of Camilla on her wedding day in 2005 with her father, and finally a candid shot of Charles with a young Prince William and Prince Harry.

