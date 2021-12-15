The sentimental meaning behind the location of the Cambridge family's Christmas card

The Cambridges shared their Christmas card last week. Picture: The Royal Family

Prince William kept a touching promise to Kate Middleton with their 2021 Christmas card photo.

The Cambridges released their 2021 Christmas card last week, with the adorable photo showing the family pose together while on a trip to Jordan.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all beamed as they posed for the family snap, which was taken on their family holiday earlier this year.

And it turns out there was a very special reason why the photo was taken in Jordan...

In the 1980s, Kate's father Michael was relocated to Jordan while working as a pilot for British Airways.

The Cambridge Christmas card was taken in Jordan. Picture: The Royal Family

The family lived in Amman, the capital city, for two years before moving to Berkshire in the UK in 1986.

Prince William visited Jordan three years ago during his five-day tour of the Middle East, but Kate sadly had to miss the trip because she'd just welcomed Prince Louis.

He said at the time that Kate was 'very upset' to have missed it, and organisers of his visit to an archaeological site at Jerash had a photo of the Middleton family on display in a nod to the Duchess.

Kate Middleton briefly lived in Jordan as a child. Picture: Getty

At the time, Prince William said: "I need to come back with the family for this shot" - and this year he brought his family to Jordan.

While the photo they released wasn't taken in the same spot, the card shows the family sat together in the sunshine in front of a red rock.

The Cambridges posted the photo to social media last week, captioning the pic: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card."