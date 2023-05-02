Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of Princess Diana in new birthday picture

2 May 2023, 10:12 | Updated: 2 May 2023, 10:22

Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of a young Princess Diana in this new picture taken by the Princess of Wales
Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of a young Princess Diana in this new picture taken by the Princess of Wales. Picture: The Princess of Wales/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte's eight birthday has been marked with a new photograph taken by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Princess Charlotte turns eight-years-old on Wednesday, and to mark the milestone Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have released a new portrait of their second child.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the beautiful picture on their social media accounts on Tuesday morning, captioning the image with the following message: "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂."

The picture was taken over the weekend in Windsor and shows Charlotte sat in a white wicker chair and laughing as she looks to the camera.

Prince George and Prince Louis' sister wears a white summer dress with floral embroidery in the photograph.

Princess Charlotte was photographed by Princess Kate Middleton over the weekend in Windsor
Princess Charlotte was photographed by Princess Kate Middleton over the weekend in Windsor. Picture: The Princess of Wales

Delighted with the new picture, fans of the Royal Family have been sharing their own birthday wishes to the Princess.

Some, however, can't quite believe just how much Charlotte looks like her late grandmother, Princess Diana, in the latest picture.

One person commented: "OMG. She looks just like Diana!", while another added: "Definitely got her grandma looks 😢."

Others, however, think that Charlotte's resemblance to her father is stronger, with one commenting: "Looking so much like her father 😍 👀 ❤️."

Princess Charlotte also holds a resemblance to her father, Prince William
Princess Charlotte also holds a resemblance to her father, Prince William . Picture: Getty/Kensington Palace

Princess Charlotte was born on 2nd May 2015 at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London and is third in the line to the throne behind her father, Prince William, and older brother, Prince George.

Princess Diana is three-years-old in this picture taken at Park House, Sandringham
Princess Diana is three-years-old in this picture taken at Park House, Sandringham. Picture: Getty

It's set to be a busy weekend for Charlotte and the rest of the Royal Family as King Charles III and Queen Camilla are coronated at Westminster Abbey.

Charlotte, George and Louis will be in attendance at the coronation and the events surrounding it, and are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday alongside the other members of the family.

