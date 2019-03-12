The Crown producers plan to portray Princess Diana as 'desperate and lonely self-harmer'

Princess Diana, pictured in 1983. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Producers of the hit Netflix show are set to infuriate both the Royal family and fans of the monarchy with their version of the young Princess.

Princess Diana will feature in the fourth series of The Crown - and producers are looking for a modern day version of Mia Farrow's character from Rosemary's Baby.

Netflix's shocking vision for the shy young princess is sure to horrify fans AND the Royal family.

A casting call put out by creator Peter Morgan explains he is looking for a "staggeringly talented young actress" aged between 18 and 22, and she has to be able to accurately capture Diana's ability to dazzle the paps, but also plunge in to despair behind closed doors.

The ad reads: “We need a mesmerising new young star with extraordinary range.

“She has to play charming comedy, flirt and social exhibitionist on the world stage, desperate and lonely self-harmer at her lowest ebb and the kind of psychological intensity of Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby.”

Rosemary's Baby, which tells the story of an isolated young mum forced to give birth to the Devil's child by her husband and a pair of mysterious witch neighbours, has continuously shocked audiences since its 1968 release.

Ironically, Kate Middleton was accused of dressing like the unhinged new mum when she debuted baby Louis on the steps of the Lindo Wing last year.

Fans will have to wait quite a while to see producers' take on Princess Di - the third series is yet to air.

It will feature Oscar winner Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Princess Margaret played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Matt Smith has also been replaced by Tobias Menzies as playboy Prince Philip.