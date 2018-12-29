You NEED to see these new pictures of The Crown series 3

The teaser images show Helena Bonham Carter and Ben Daniels transform into Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon

The Crown fans have been given another official sneak peek of series 3 after Netflix released new images of the upcoming royal drama last night.

One picture revealed screen icon Helena Bonham Carter and British actor Ben Daniels in costume for the first time as Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon.

Helena Bonham Carter and Ben Daniels as Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, the exclusive snapshot of the couple marks a taste of things to come as the upcoming series will follow Princess Margaret’s turbulent relationship with Lord Snowdon right up until the controversial collapse of their marriage in the late 1970s.

Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon’s marriage was shown in the second series, but the royal and her then husband were played by Vanessa Kirby and Matthew Goode.

The second image gave us a glimpse of award-winning Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies, who has taken over from Doctor Who’s Matt Smith, as Prince Philip.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

The Broadchurch star's new role as the Queen was confirmed earlier this year after it was announced that she was taking over the lead role from British actress Claire Foy.

Olivia, who will also play English monarch Queen Anne in her upcoming film The Favourite, joked with Entertainment Weekly that she ‘only plays queens’ now.

Fans of the period drama were quick to share their excitement on seeing the latest snaps of the new cast, with one saying, ‘My gosh I really can't wait, love this series! I know I'm going to miss Claire Foy and the old cast very much, bit I'm so curious and Helena Bonham Carter... yes!!!'’, while another added: ‘Can't wait for this!’

The Crown series 3 and its star-studded cast is set to hit our screens in early 2019.