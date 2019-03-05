Olivia Colman pictured as Queen Elizabeth II for the first time as she films scenes for series three of The Crown

Olivia Colman was spotted filming for The Crown. Picture: Splash

By Alice Dear

Olivia Colman transformed into the Queen for her new role in The Crown.

Olivia Colman, 45, recently won an Oscar for Best Actress in The Favourite.

Now, the Peep Show, Broadchurch and The Night Manager actress is busy filming scenes for her newest roll as Queen Elizabeth II.

Olivia is taking on the role, previously played by Claire Foy, for series three of The Crown.

This week the star was spotted dressed as the Queen at the Royal College of Physicians in central London, filming scenes for the upcoming series.

Olivia Colman will be playing an older Queen Elizabeth II following Claire Foy's portrayal of the monarch. Picture: Getty

The actress wore a light blue gown on set, teamed with diamond earrings, a diamond necklace and a stunning tiara.

Olivia was joined by Tobias Menzies, who is taking over the role of Prince Phillip.

Series three sees a huge change in cast as the new stars tackle a different time of the British monarchy.

Helena Bonham Carter will star as Princess Margaret, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Olivia Colman recently won an Oscar for her role in The Favourite. Picture: Getty

Series three of The Crown is set to be released to Netflix later this year.

Olivia’s role as the Queen has been anticipated by fans, especially after her win at the Academy Awards this year for her role in The Favourite.

The actress walked away with the award for Best Actress for her role as Queen Anne in the Yorgos Lanthimos film alongside Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

