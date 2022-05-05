The Queen will not attend any of her Garden Parties this year, the Palace announce

The Queen will not be present at any of the Garden Parties happening this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Her Majesty's famous Palace Garden Parties have been postponed for two years now due to the pandemic.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen will not attend any of her Garden Parties this year, Buckingham Palace have announced.

Her Majesty will be represented by other members of the Royal Family at each of the events, this will likely include Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Garden Parties will take place on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on May 11, May 18 and May 25, while one held on June 29 will take place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

According to ITV royal reported Chris Ship, the Queen's aides have pointed to the events involving long periods of standing, which Her Majesty can no longer do, as a reason for her absence.

The Queen, who has been suffering from mobility issues, will have other members of the Royal Family attend the Garden Parties in her absence. Picture: Getty

For the past two years, the Queen's Garden Parties have been forced to be cancelled due to lockdown restrictions amid the pandemic.

According to the Royal Family's official website, these Garden Parties "are an important way for The Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community."

The Queen would usually spend a lot of time on her feet at these events, meeting and greeting the guests. Picture: Getty

While many people will be disappointed to hear the Queen will not be attending this year's events, this is not the first important occasion the Queen has been forced to cancel this year.

In April, the Queen "regretfully" pulled out of the traditional Easter Royal Maundy church service, an event which Charles and Camilla attended on her behalf.

Prior to this, the Queen also cancelled her appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, another important date for Her Majesty.

Other members of the Royal Family have previously joined the Queen at garden parties. Picture: Getty

One event the Queen did manage to attend was the memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip, which was held in London at Westminster Abbey last month.

The Monarch was joined by a many members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who attended the service with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Read more Royal Family news: