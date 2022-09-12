Did the Queen meet Lilibet?

The Queen met Lilibet earlier this year during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Misan Harriman/Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II recounted the moment Her Majesty met Lilibet and Archie.

Prince Harry, 37, is the most recent member of the Royal Family to release a message to the public regarding the death of his beloved grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In his statement, the Duke of Sussex referenced the occasion when the Queen met his two children, Archie and Lilibet.

While there is photograph of the moment the Queen first met Archie Harrison with her late husband Prince Philip, shortly after he was born, the meeting between the Queen and Lilibet was private.

Here's everything we know about the meeting:

Prince Harry recounted the moment the Queen met Lilibet in his statement following Her Majesty's death. Picture: Getty

Did the Queen meet Lilibet?

The Queen did meet Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet.

According to reports, the Queen met her great-grandchild while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the United Kingdom for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While there were no pictures taken of the meeting, which took placer at Windsor Castle, Prince Harry has recently referenced how special the moment was for him.

Lilibet was introduced to the Queen at Windsor Castle . Picture: Misan Harriman

In his statement, Harry wrote: "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

Lilibet was born open June 4, 2021, and was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after the Queen's childhood nickname and Harry and Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana.

