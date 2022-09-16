Where are King George VI and the Queen Mother buried?

16 September 2022, 16:16

Queen Elizabeth II will be inferred alongside her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother
Picture: Getty
By Alice Dear

Where were Queen Elizabeth II's parents buried and will she be buried alongside them?

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, information about the state funeral and the Monarch's place of burial have been announced.

Her Majesty's funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey before the coffin is moved to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Here, a second service will take place before Her Majesty is lowered into the Royal Vault alongside her husband, Prince Philip.

But where will the Queen be buried, where is King George VI and the Queen Mother buried and will she be laid to rest with them?

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will be laid to rest alongside George VI, the Queen Mother and the ashes of Princess Margaret
Picture: Getty

Where are King George VI and the Queen Mother buried?

King George VI and the Queen Mother are laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St George's Chapel on the Windsor Estate.

The Queen's father, George VI, died on February 6, 1952, at the age of 56 and his funeral was held at St George's Chapel on February 15 of the same year.

The Queen Mother died on March 30, 2022, at the age of 101, with her funeral taking place at Westminster Abbey.

Both George VI and the Queen Mother were inferred to the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor.

This chapel also holds the ashes of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St George's Chapel on the Windsor Estate
Picture: Getty

Will the Queen be buried with George VI and the Queen Mother?

Queen Elizabeth II will be reunited with her husband, Prince Philip, in the Royal Vault following the state funeral.

Following this, Her Majesty and Prince Philip will be inferred into the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside the Queen's parents.

Where was Prince Philip buried?

Prince Philip's coffin has remained in the Royal Vault below St George's Chapel since his funeral in 2021.

He had been laid to rest here until the death of his wife, the Queen, following which both coffins will be moved to King George VI Memorial Chapel.

