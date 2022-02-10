How Prince Philip is 'still supporting the Queen' with his old walking stick

The Queen has been pictured using Prince Philip's walking stick. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen was pictured using Prince Philip's walking stick at a recent royal meeting.

Royal fans are convinced that the Queen's decision to use Prince Philip's walking stick is to show how her late husband is 'still supporting her'.

The Queen was pictured with the walking stick last weekend as she began her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On the day Her Majesty marked 70 years since becoming Monarch, February 6, she held a tea party at her Norfolk Estate in Sandringham.

In pictures from the event, the Queen wears a cornflower blue dress with white floral details, three strings of pearls and can be seen holding the walking stick close.

Her Majesty the Queen held a tea party over the weekend to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty

It was author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth who first spotted that the staff, made from horn with a carved handle, used to belong to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Talking to The Telegraph, he said: "I recognised the stick instantly as it was always kept in a pot by the front door.

"It was the Duke's stick and it is very touching that the Queen has started using it."

The Queen could be seen clutching Prince Philip's carved walking stick close to her during the event. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99. Picture: Getty

Some people believe that the walking stick represents how Philip is "still supporting" his wife.

One person shared a picture of the Queen with the walking stick on Twitter with the caption: "I found out something beautiful. The walking stick which Her Majesty used belonged to the late Duke of Edinburgh. So in a way, he's still supporting her."

Another wrote: "The Queen is surely missing him and wants to use what was part of him. They love each other so much. His good spirit is still protecting her."

The Duke of Edinburgh was last pictured using the walking stick in 2013 while visiting a nature reserve shortly after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The Queen's husband passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99-years-old.

