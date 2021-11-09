The Queen set to attend first royal engagement since hospital stay this weekend

The Queen will be back to work this weekend following some time off. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen will attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London this weekend following time off on account of her health.

The Queen, 95, will attend her first event since spending a night in hospital this weekend.

Her Majesty is believed to be attending the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London on November 14, where she is usually joined by other members of the Royal Family.

This comes after the Monarch returned to Windsor Castle this week from her Sandringham Estate, where she was recouping following her hospital stay.

The Queen is expected to attend the Remembrance Day service in London this weekend. Picture: Getty

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie reported today that palace sources have confirmed the Queen's return to Windsor.

He added that she is expected to be returning to royal duties on Sunday.

This will be the first time the Queen has been out in public since she spent the night in hospital.

The Queen cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and to the COP26 summit following advice from her doctors. Picture: Getty

The Queen's health concerns started on October 20, when she cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland on her doctor's advice.

At the time, a statement from Buckingham Palace explained that: "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medial advice to rest for the next few days".

They added that Her Majesty was still in "good spirits".

The queen is usually joined by other members of the Royal Family at the service. Picture: Getty

However, on October 21, the Queen spent the night in hospital for "preliminary investigations" before returning to Windsor Castle the following day.

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have travelled by car to King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone for the visit.

The Queen returned back to Windsor Castle this week after a short break at Sandringham. Picture: Getty

While she is said to have been back at her desk undergoing "light" work by Thursday afternoon, she went on to cancel her trip to Scotland for the COP26 summit.

Instead of attending the climate change conference alongside Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Queen sent an address all the way from Windsor.

