When will the Queen move to Westminster Abbey today?

The Queen's coffin will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey today. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey today where the lying in state period will begin.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon, with exact times and details having now been announced.

Her Majesty arrived at Buckingham Palace last night after flying back from Scotland where she passed away on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral Castle.

The late Queen will be accompanied by members of the Royal Family today during the journey, including King Charles III, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and others.

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and Camilla the Queen Consort are among the royals who will travel in a car behind the Queen's coffin.

The Queen's coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for her final journey back to London from Scotland . Picture: Getty

Here's all the details of the Queen's journey today:

The Queen's journey to Westminster Abbey begins at 2:22PM

At 2:22PM, a procession to Westminster Hall will start at Buckingham Palace and will conclude at the destination at exactly 3:00PM.

The Royal Family will walk in procession with the Queen's coffin

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, Vice Admiral sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon will walk in procession behind the Queen's coffin.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel in a car behind the procession.

While Prince William and Prince Harry will walk in the procession, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will travel in a car behind . Picture: Getty

The lying in state period begins at 5PM

The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster will hold a 20 minute service once the Queen arrives as Westminster Hall.

The lying in state period will begin at 5PM and will allow members of the public to pay their respects until Monday, September 19, when the state funeral will take place.

The Queen's lying in state period will begin this afternoon. Picture: Getty

The Queen arrived at Buckingham Palace last night

Her Majesty the Queen made her final journey back to Buckingham Palace yesterday from Scotland.

The coffin was flown to RAF Northholt from Scotland on Tuesday, September 13, and was accompanied by Princess Anne and her husband.

The final journey then took place from Northholt to Buckingham Palace, where the Queen's coffin was received by members of the Royal Family in private.

King Charles II, Camilla Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all in attendance for the historical moment.

Read More: