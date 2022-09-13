The Royal Family receive the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace

13 September 2022, 20:46

The Royal Family were reunited at Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen's coffin
The Royal Family were reunited at Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen's coffin. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Queen Elizabeth II made her final journey to London on Tuesday evening where King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort and the rest of the Royal Family gathered at Buckingham Palace to receive the Monarch's coffin.

King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the Royal Family gathered at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, were also at the palace alongside Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence travelled alongside the Queen from Scotland to London, following the hearse to Buckingham Palace in a separate car.

The moment members of the Royal Family received the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace was a private event for the family, and took place behind the gates away from the public.

The Queen's coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for her final journey back to London
The Queen's coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for her final journey back to London. Picture: Getty

The Queen's coffin was flown to RAF Northholt today from Scotland where Her Majesty passed away last Thursday afternoon.

In the days since the Monarch's death at Balmoral Castle, the Queen's coffin has been journeying home, first from Balmoral to Edinburgh and now to London.

Members of the public cheered and clapped as the Queen returned home
Members of the public cheered and clapped as the Queen returned home. Picture: Getty
The Queen travelled back to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, September 13
The Queen travelled back to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, September 13. Picture: Getty

During the final journey to the Palace, the Queen's coffin was draped in the Royal Standard as it travelled in a custom-made hearse created so members of the public could see the Queen returning home.

Thousands of people lined the streets in London today to witness the historical moment, with sounds of cheers and clapping from the crowd as she approached Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne and her husband travelled with the Queen's coffin from Scotland to London
Princess Anne and her husband travelled with the Queen's coffin from Scotland to London. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, September 14, the Queen's coffin will journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

For the days leading up to the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19, Her Majesty will be lying in state at Westminster for members of the public to come and pay their respects.

