Royal wedding: What tiara will Princess Eugenie wear on her wedding day?

Princess Eugenie is the bride-to-be for the next royal wedding. Picture: PA

Princess Eugenie will be wearing a tiara like a true royal when she weds Jack Brooksbank on Friday 12th October.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are having the second royal wedding of the year when once more, all eyes will be on St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

People will be particularly curious about what the Duke of York's daughter will be wearing on her head when she appears on the steps of the church.

Despite being a princess, up until now Eugenie will never have been permitted to wear a tiara as royals cannot wear crown jewels until they are married.

Friday 12th October will be the first day Princess Eugenie will wear a tiara and many are speculating she will wear the York Tiara, worn by her mother Sarah Ferguson on her wedding day in 1986.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew on their wedding day in 1986. Picture: PA

When Fergie married the Queen's second son, Prince Andrew, she received the specially commissioned tiara from Her Majesty.

The tiara is now part of the Crown Jewels collection and royal fans will no doubt be interested to see if Eugenie keeps in family tradition.