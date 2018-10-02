Brits demand Princess Eugenie's wedding shouldn't be paid for by tax payers

Over 28,000 people have signed a petition to stop the royal wedding coming out of the tax payer's pocket.

On Friday 12th October, Princess Eugenie is set to follow in cousin Prince Harry's footsteps and have her royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Princess is tying the knot with businessman Jack Brooksbank - but Brits are adamant that her celebrations should not be at the tax payer's expense.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are getting married on 12th October. Picture: PA Images

An anti-monarchy group named Republic have launched an online petition, arguing that the celebrations are a 'personal event' disguised as a 'national occasion'.

They claim: "Eugenie carries out no royal duties and there is little public interest in another royal wedding - even the BBC has chosen not to broadcast it - yet the royals are forcing another costly wedding upon us.

"A royal wedding is a private, personal event, dressed up as a national occasion. That lets the royals use weddings as PR exercises and to expect the taxpayer will pay a large part of the costs.

"If the royals want to turn Eugenie and Jack's big day into a public event, they need to pick up the bill – all of it."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. Picture: PA Images

So far, the petition has racked up over £28,000 signatures, and is still expected to climb.

Princess Eugenie is ninth-in-line to the the throne, falling behind the likes of Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, father Prince Andrew and older sister Princess Beatrice.