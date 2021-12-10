Where was the Cambridge family Christmas photo taken?

10 December 2021, 15:04 | Updated: 10 December 2021, 15:09

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Where was Kate and William's family Christmas photo taken? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared an adorable family photo used for their official Christmas card this year.

Kensington Palace released the stunning image of the Cambridge’s on holiday with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

But where was it filmed and where are Kate and William in their Christmas photo?

The Cambridge family has shared their family photo
The Cambridge family has shared their family photo. Picture: Kensington Palace

Where was the Cambridge family Christmas photo taken?

While not very Christmassy, the shot was taken while the family were on holiday in Jordan earlier this year.

In the background, there is a sunny backdrop and Kate, 39, and William, 39, have their hands on each other's knees.

George, eight, and Charlotte, six, sit either side of their parents and three-year-old Louis is sitting cross-legged in front of his mum.

Kate is wearing a flowing khaki dress, while William is in shorts, George is wearing a camouflage top, Charlotte is wearing a blue checked dress and Louis has opted for a striped polo.

The royals share a Christmas portrait every year
The royals share a Christmas portrait every year. Picture: Alamy

Kensington Palace Tweeted the photo with the caption: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card."

After the photo was shared, one royal fan commented: “Thank you so much for sharing this beautiful picture with us, it is lovely to see how much the children have grown up. As always something to treasure.”

Another wrote: “Omg omg omg!!! This is beautiful, LOVE THIS. The kids are so grown up.

“And the Cambridge family look adorable! Have a wonderful festive season!”

A third added: “What a beautiful genuinely lovely photo of a gorgeous happy family … Doesn’t Charlotte look like a young Diana SO BEAUTIFUL”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carole Middleton likes to make sure the grandchildren are included in her festive period

Carole Middleton reveals her sweet Christmas tradition for George, Charlotte and Louis

COVID-19: UK government shown 'very challenging new information' on Omicron and will keep restrictions 'under review', says Michael Gove

UK & World

Andrew Griffiths: Ex-Tory minister raped and physically abused his MP wife, judge concludes

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?

TV & Movies

And Just Like That has finally been released

Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was shocked by the decision

The Chase viewers furious after contestant takes huge minus offer

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Louise Minchin reveals secret un-aired camp feud

I'm A Celebrity's Louise Minchin reveals secret un-aired camp feud

TV & Movies

Here's the stars you didn't realise were in Harry Potter

All the stars you didn’t realise had cameos in Harry Potter - including Jesy Nelson and Ben Shephard

TV & Movies

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for tricky-to-buy for boys

Christmas gifting for boys aged 6 - 13: Gaming gear, go karts, gadgets and more perfect present ideas

Shopping

Eamonn Holmes is making a big career more away from This Morning

Eamonn Holmes confirms he has quit This Morning for new job

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby has addressed the speculation

Holly Willoughby responds to rumours she's leaving This Morning

TV & Movies

Here's how to get rid of the condensation in your home

This 29p hack to clear window condensation is genius

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red velvet mini dress

Celebrities

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary aren't on This Morning today

Why are Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Emmerdale's Liv is in danger this week

Emmerdale fans predict sad Liv Flaherty twist after overdose in prison

TV & Movies

Giles has a secret job away from Gogglebox

Gogglebox’s Giles Wood has a secret second job which earns a lot of money

Gogglebox

Why isn't Samantha in the Sex and the City reboot?

Why isn't Samantha in And Just Like That?

TV & Movies