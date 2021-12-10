Where was the Cambridge family Christmas photo taken?

Where was Kate and William's family Christmas photo taken? Here's what we know...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared an adorable family photo used for their official Christmas card this year.

Kensington Palace released the stunning image of the Cambridge’s on holiday with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

But where was it filmed and where are Kate and William in their Christmas photo?

The Cambridge family has shared their family photo. Picture: Kensington Palace

While not very Christmassy, the shot was taken while the family were on holiday in Jordan earlier this year.

In the background, there is a sunny backdrop and Kate, 39, and William, 39, have their hands on each other's knees.

George, eight, and Charlotte, six, sit either side of their parents and three-year-old Louis is sitting cross-legged in front of his mum.

Kate is wearing a flowing khaki dress, while William is in shorts, George is wearing a camouflage top, Charlotte is wearing a blue checked dress and Louis has opted for a striped polo.

The royals share a Christmas portrait every year. Picture: Alamy

Kensington Palace Tweeted the photo with the caption: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card."

After the photo was shared, one royal fan commented: “Thank you so much for sharing this beautiful picture with us, it is lovely to see how much the children have grown up. As always something to treasure.”

Another wrote: “Omg omg omg!!! This is beautiful, LOVE THIS. The kids are so grown up.

“And the Cambridge family look adorable! Have a wonderful festive season!”

A third added: “What a beautiful genuinely lovely photo of a gorgeous happy family … Doesn’t Charlotte look like a young Diana SO BEAUTIFUL”.