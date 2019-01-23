Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 14

An incident on a crowded train last week leads Zoe and Anna to work out what they would and wouldn’t do in front of their partners.

Ep 14: Relationship Boundaries / Sex Education

Flatulent husbands, toothbrush sharing, Frederique the chin hair and wearing vests are all under the spotlight. Plus, what are your first memories of sex education?

For Zoe and Anna, it’s all about condoms on bananas at school, but their parents had very different approaches to talking about ‘it’.

Ever since they joined the Heart family, Sundays have been upgraded from worst day of the week to the ultimate girls' night in.

Regular listeners of Zoe and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits - and now you'll be able to enjoy even more of our 30-something presenters' observations, struggles and musings from the last seven days.

Dating, sex, to family matters, fashion disasters and those little things you notice and need to tell someone, Heart's very own dynamic duo don't hold back.

And now you won't have to wait until Sundays to get your E&A fix, Heart's new podcast lets you catch up with the girls whenever you want.

Whether you're commuting, tackling a Herculean pile of 'adulting', or just trying to drone out the sound of your colleagues, Ellie and Anna have got your back.

Don't forget that each week's podcast will also feature new extra content that was simply too rude for radio... subscribe now and don't miss out.

