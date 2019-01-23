Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 21

This week we’re learning to love the jiggle and embrace the days of the less perkier boob, as well as tackling the oh so erotic topic of the tax return.

Ep 21: Body Positivity In Relationships / Talking Finances With Your Partner

Zoe and Anna chat to Jess from @thefatfunnyone who tells us sex really is so much better when you have more “cushion for the pushin’”, PLUS sex and relationships expert Dr Pam Spurr throws in her two cents when it comes to deciding ‘to joint back account’ or ‘to not joint bank account’.

Oh, and the girls unbox another surprise gift

