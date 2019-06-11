Download the brand new Heart app for extra features!

With the new Heart App powered by Global Player we've made it easier than ever to Turn Up The Feel Good

Subscribe to your favourite shows to automatically download them each day.

Download and listen to shows offline, perfect for listening while you're travelling.

Catch up / listen again to all your favourite shows whenever you like.

Take control - My Heart, a world-first that allows you to skip songs on live radio - it's radio you control.*

Check the playlist for music info and show schedules to see what's coming up next.

Listen to Heart in HD quality, live and on the move.

Hear the best shows from the biggest names in radio: Jamie Theakston, Amanda Holden, Kelly Brook, Chris Moyles, Johnny Vaughan, Roman Kemp, Nick Ferrari, Myleene Klass, James O'Brien, Nigel Farage and many more.

Listen to all of Global's stations in HD audio.

Get the latest news, videos and pictures from each of Global's stations with the best guests and most entertaining, informative content.

Discover and download hundreds of award-winning audio shows in our new Podcasts section.