Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's 'bants', and Ashley Roberts on Paul Rudd

Join the showbiz team for more lockdown gossip from the comfort of their respective homes. Picture: Heart

Heart’s showbiz team are back with another episode packed full of showbiz goodness, recorded remotely from their bedrooms.

Ashley Roberts, Faye and Charlie discuss the epic Instagram communication between old lovers Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

And yes, it made us remember their amazing double denim matching outfits of 2001! Can you imagine what they'd be wearing now if they were still together? Or their lockdown TikToks?!

The gang also chat about the public service announcement from Kim Kardashian West (and little North!), and look at what new #challenges are occupying celebrities' free time at the moment.

Every week the girls let you know what they’ve been watching on TV or on demand. This week Ashley is LOVING the ITV show QUIZ, which is all about Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? coughing scandal, and stars Sian Clifford, Michael Sheen and Matthew Macfadyen.

Read more: How to make your own Pizza Express doughballs at home

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made history in this daring double denim look. Picture: Getty

There are some new movies available on demand this week, too. Hear what happened when Faye spoke to Jamie Foxx and Michael B Jordan for Just Mercy, and how Charlie ended up playing a game of rock/paper/scissors with Kevin Hart when she interviewed him for Jumanji: The Next Level.

This week’s Industry Myth Buster sees Ashley get misty-eyed as she reveals why she would want to be stranded on a desert island with Paul Rudd.

Let us know if there’s anything you’d like to know about the crazy world of showbiz – use the hashtag #IndustryMythBuster, and tweet us @thisisheart

Heart Showbiz Hub podcast is out every Monday.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Press play on the player below