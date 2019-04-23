RunPod episode 5: EastEnders stars Jake Wood and Natalie Cassidy

The Walford favourites tell Jenni Falconer why they were inspired to take part in the gruelling 26.2 mile challenge to support their old colleague Barbara Windsor.

Jenni Falconer takes a trip to Walford this week as she chats to EastEnders stars Jake Wood and Natalie Cassidy about their preparation for the London Marathon.

The soap favourites, who play Max Branning and Natalie Cassidy on the BBC show, are both raising money for a cause very close to both of their hearts, Dementia Revolution.

It is Virgin Money's charity of the year, and is a combination of two charities: Alzheimers Research UK and the Alzheimer's Society.

They are running the London Marathon in honour of Barbara Windsor who has been suffering with Alzheimers and dementia for the last 5 years.

Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell has put together a team of 9 people including Natalie, Jake, Emma Barton, Jane Slaughter and Tonya Franks to name a few.

Sometimes they train together; they motivate each other and Scott himself has fallen in love with running and wishes he got into it earlier.

