Fred Sirieix's daughter Andrea reveals how dad helped her win Olympic medal

By Alice Dear

Team GB's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix caught up with Heart's Mark Wright in Paris after her medal win, where her dad Fred Sirieix was watching from the sidelines.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, 19, and her diving partner Lois Toulson, 24, are on top of the world after winning the bronze medal in the Women's Synchronised Diving event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The divers caught up with Heart's Mark Wright at Team GB House in Paris where Andrea explained how the support of her parents has helped her achieve her dreams.

"I'm very proud of who I am and who my parents are, and I am very proud to represent Great Britain as well," she said, before adding: "They're very supportive, my parents just want the best for me."

