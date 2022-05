Relive your youth with every UK Number One of the 00s

Here's every number one of the 00s. Picture: Getty Images

So, to get you in the mood to relive your youth, we’ve put together a list of every single number one of the decade.

2000

22 Jan - Manic Street Preachers - The Masses Against The Classes

29 Jan - Britney Spears - Born To Make You Happy

5 Feb - Gabrielle - Rise

19 Feb - Oasis - Go Let It Out

26 Feb - All Saints - Pure Shores

11 Mar - Madonna - American Pie

18 Mar - Chicane / Bryan Adams - Don't Give Up

25 Mar - Geri Halliwell - Bag It Up

1 Apr - Melanie C / Lisa Left Eye Lopes - Never Be The Same Again

8 Apr - Westlife - Fool Again

15 Apr - Craig David - Fill Me In

22 Apr - Fragma - Toca’s Miracle

6 May - Oxide and Neutrino - Bound 4 Da Reload

13 May - Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again

20 May - Madison Avenue - Don't Call Me Baby

27 May - Billie Piper - Day & Night

3 Jun - Sonique - It Feels So Good

24 Jun - Black Legend - You See The Trouble With Me

1 Jul - Kylie Minogue - Spinning Around

8 Jul - Eminem - The Real Slim Shady

15 Jul - Corrs - Breathless

22 Jul - Ronan Keating - Life Is A Rollercoaster

29 Jul - Five / Queen - We Will Rock You

5 Aug - Craig David - 7 Days

12 Aug - Robbie Williams - Rock DJ

19 Aug - Melanie C - I Turn To You

26 Aug - Spiller - Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)

2 Sep - Madonna - Music

9 Sep - A1 - Take On Me

16 Sep - Modjo - Lady (Hear Me Tonight)

30 Sep - Mariah Carey & Westlife - Against All Odds

14 Oct - All Saints - Black Coffee

21 Oct - U2 - Beautiful Day

28 Oct - Steps - Stomp

4 Nov - Spice Girls - Holler / Let Love Lead The Way

11 Nov - Westlife - My Love

18 Nov - A1 - Same Old Brand New You

24 Nov - LeAnn Rimes - Can't Fight The Moonlight

2 Dec - Destiny's Child - Independent Women Part 1

9 Dec - S Club 7 - Never Had A Dream Come True

16 Dec - Eminem - Stan

23 Dec - Bob The Builder - Can We Fix It?

2001

13 Jan - Rui Da Silva featuring Cassandra - Touch Me

20 Jan - Jennifer Lopez - Love Don't Cost A Thing

27 Jan - Limp Bizkit - Rollin'

10 Feb - Atomic Kitten - Whole Again

10 Mar - Shaggy feat. Rikrok - It Wasn't Me

17 Mar - Westlife - Uptown Girl

24 Mar - Hear'Say - Pure And Simple

14 Apr - Emma Bunton - What Took You So Long

28 Apr - Destiny's Child - Survivor

5 May - S Club 7 - Don't Stop Movin'

12 May - Geri Halliwel - It's Raining Men

26 May - S Club 7 - Don't Stop Movin'

2 Jun - DJ Pied Piper - Do You Really Like It

9 Jun - Shaggy feat. Rayvon - Angel

30 Jun - Christina Aguilera / Lil' Kim / Mya / Pink - Lady Marmalade

7 Jul - Hear'Say - The Way To Your Love

14 Jul - Roger Sanchez - Another Chance

22 Jul - Robbie Williams - Eternity/The Road To Mandalay

4 Aug - Atomic Kitten - Eternal Flame

18 Aug - So Solid Crew - 21 Seconds

25 Aug - 5ive - Let's Dance

8 Sep - Blue - Too Close

15 Sep - Bob The Builder - Mambo No 5

22 Sep - DJ Otzi - Hey Baby

29 Sep - Kylie Minogue - Can't Get You Out Of My Head

27 Oct - Afroma - Because I Got High

17 Nov - Westlife - Queen Of My Heart

24 Nov - Blue - If You Come Back

1 Dec - S Club 7 - Have You Ever

8 Dec - Daniel Bedingfield - Gotta Get Thru This

22 Dec - Robbie Williams & Nicole Kidman - Somethin' Stupid

2002

12 Jan - Daniel Bedingfield - Gotta Get Thru This

19 Jan - Aaliyah - More Than A Woman

26 Jan - George Harrison - My Sweet Lord

2 Feb - Enrique Iglesias - Hero

2 Mar - Westlife - World Of Our Own

9 Mar - Will Young - Anything Is Possible / Evergreen

30 Mar - Gareth Gates - Unchained Melody

27 Apr - Oasis - The Hindu Times

4 May - Sugababes - Freak Like Me

11 May - Holly Valance - Kiss Kiss

18 May - Ronan Keating - If Tomorrow Never Comes

25 May - Liberty X - Just A Little

1 Jun - Eminem - Without Me

8 Jun - Will Young - Light My Fire

22 Jun - Elvis vs JXL - A Little Less Conversation

20 Jul - Gareth Gates - Anyone Of Us (Stupid Mistake)

10 Aug - Darius - Colourblind

24 Aug - Sugababes - Round Round

31 Aug - Blazin' Squad - Crossroads

7 Sep - Atomic Kitten - The Tide Is High (Get The Feeling)

28 Sep - Pink - Just Like A Pill

5 Oct - Will Young & Gareth Gates - The Long And Winding Road / Suspicious Minds

19 Oct - Las Ketchup - The Ketchup Song (Asereje)

26 Oct - Nelly featuring Kelly Rowland - Dilemma

9 Nov - DJ Sammy & Yanou featuring Do - Heaven

16 Nov - Westlife - Unbreakable

23 Nov - Christina Aguilera featuring Redman - Dirrty

7 Dec - Daniel Bedingfield - If You're Not The One

14 Dec - Eminem - Lose Yourself

21 Dec - Blue featuring Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

28 Dec - Girls Aloud - Sound Of The Underground

2003

25 Jan -David Sneddon - Stop Living The Lie

8 Feb - Tatu - All The Things She Said

8 Mar - Christina Aguilera - Beautiful

22 Mar - Gareth Gates featuring The Kumars - Spirit In The Sky

5 Apr - Room 5 featuring Oliver Cheatham - Make Luv

3 May - Busted - You Said No

10 May - Tomcraft - Loneliness

17 May - R Kelly - Ignition

14 Jun - Evanescence - Bring Me To Life

12 Jul - Beyonce - Crazy In Love

2 Aug - Daniel Bedingfield - Never Gonna Leave Your Side

9 Aug - Blu Cantrell featuring Sean Paul - Breathe

6 Sep - Elton John - Are You Ready For Love

13 Sep - Black Eyed Peas - Where Is The Love?

25 Oct - Sugababes - Hole In The Head

1 Nov - Fatman Scoop / Crooklyn Clan - Be Faithful

15 Nov - Kylie Minogue - Slow

22 Nov - Busted - Crashed The Wedding

29 Nov - Westlife - Mandy

6 Dec - Will Young - Leave Right Now

20 Dec - Ozzy & Kelly Osbourne - Changes

27 Dec - Michael Andrews featuring Gary Jules - Mad World

2004

17 Jan - Michelle - All This Time

7 Feb - LMC vs U2 - Take Me to the Clouds Above

21 Feb - Sam & Mark - With A Little Help From My Friends / Measure Of A Man

28 Feb - Busted - Who's David?

6 Mar - Peter Andre - Mysterious Girl

13 Mar - Britney Spears - Toxic

20 Mar - DJ Casper - Cha Cha Slide

27 Mar - Usher featuring Lil' Jon & Ludacris - Yeah

10 Apr - McFly - Five Colours In Her Hair

24 Apr - Eamon - F**k It (I Don't Want You Back)

22 May - Frankee - F.U.R.B. (F U Right Back)

12 Jun - Mario Winans featuring Enya & P Diddy - I Don't Wanna Know

26 Jun - Britney Spears - Everytime

3 Jul - McFly - Obviously

10 Jul - Usher - Burn

24 Jul - Shapeshifters - Lola's Theme

31 Jul - Streets - Dry Your Eyes

7 Aug - Busted - Thunderbirds / 3AM

21 Aug - 3 Of A Kind - Babycakes

28 Aug - Natasha Bedingfield - These Words

11 Sep - Nelly - My Place / Flap Your Wings

18 Sep - Brian McFadden - Real To Me

25 Sep - Eric Prydz - Call On Me

16 Oct - Robbie Williams - Radio

23 Oct - Eric Prydz - Call On Me

6 Nov - Ja Rule featuring R Kelly & Ashanti - Wonderful

13 Nov - Eminem - Just Lose It

20 Nov - U2 - Vertigo

27 Nov - Girls Aloud - I'll Stand By You

11 Dec - Band Aid 20 - Do They Know It's Christmas?

2005

8 Jan - Steve Brookstein - Against All Odds

15 Jan - Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock (re-issue)

22 Jan - Elvis Presley One Night / I Got Stung (re-issue)

29 Jan - Ciara featuring Petey Pablo - Goodies

5 Feb - Elvis Presley - It's Now Or Never (re-issue)

12 Feb - Eminem - Like Toy Soldiers

19 Feb - U2 - Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own

26 Feb - Jennifer Lopez - Get Right

5 Mar - Nelly featuring Tim McGraw - Over And Over

12 Mar - Stereophonics - Dakota

19 Mar - McFly - All About You / You've Got A Friend

26 Mar - Tony Christie featuring Peter Kay - (Is This The Way To) Amarillo

14 May - Akon - Lonely

28 May - Oasis - Lyla

4 Jun - Crazy Frog - Axel F

2 Jul - 2Pac featuring Elton John - Ghetto Gospel

23 Jul - James Blunt - You're Beautiful

27 Aug - McFly - I'll Be OK

3 Sep - Oasis - The Importance Of Being Idle

10 Sep - Gorillaz - Dare

17 Sep - Pussycat Dolls featuring Busta Rhymes - Don't Cha

8 Oct - Sugababes - Push The Button

29 Oct - Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

5 Nov - Westlife - You Raise Me Up

19 Nov - Madonna - Hung Up

10 Dec - Pussycat Dolls - Stickwitu

24 Dec - Nizlopi - The JCB Song

31 Dec - Shayne Ward - That's My Goal

2006

28 Jan - Arctic Monkeys - When The Sun Goes Down

4 Feb - Notorious BIG featuring Diddy, Nelly, Jagged Edge & Avery Storm - Nasty Girl

18 Feb - Meck featuring Leo Sayer - Thunder In My Heart Again

4 Mar - Madonna - Sorry

11 Mar - Chico - It's Chico Time

25 Mar - Orson - No Tomorrow

1 Apr - Ne-Yo - So Sick

8 Apr - Gnarls Barkley - Crazy

10 Jun - Sandi Thom - I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair)

17 Jun - Nelly Furtado - Maneater

8 Jul - Shakira featuring Wyclef Jean - Hips Don't Lie

15 Jul - Lily Allen - Smile

29 Jul - McFly - Don't Stop Me Now / Please Please

5 Aug - Shakira featuring Wyclef Jean - Hips Don't Lie

2 Sep - Beyonce featuring Jay-Z - Deja Vu

9 Sep - Justin Timberlake - Sexyback

16 Sep - Scissor Sisters - I Don't Feel Like Dancin'

14 Oct - Razorlight - America

21 Oct - My Chemical Romance - Welcome To The Black Parade

4 Nov - McFly - Star Girl

11 Nov - Fedde Le Grand - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit

18 Nov - Westlife - The Rose

25 Nov - Akon featuring Eminem - Smack That

2 Dec - Take That - Patience

30 Dec - Leona Lewis - A Moment Like This

2007

27 Jan - Mika - Grace Kelly

3 Mar - Kaiser Chiefs - Ruby

10 Mar - Take That - Shine

24 Mar - Sugababes vs Girls Aloud - Walk This Way

31 Mar - The Proclaimers featuring Brian Potter & Andy Pipkin - (I'm Gonna Be) 500 Mile

21 Apr - Timbaland featuring Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake - Give It To Me

28 Apr - Beyonce & Shakira - Beautiful Liar

19 May - McFly - Baby's Coming Back / Transylvania

26 May - Rihanna featuring Jay-Z - Umbrella

4 Aug - Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson & DOE - The Way I Are

18 Aug - Robyn with Kleerup - With Every Heartbeat

25 Aug - Kanye West - Stronger

8 Sep - Sean Kingston - Beautiful Girls

6 Oct - Sugababes - About You Now

3 Nov - Leona Lewis - Bleeding Love

22 Dec - Eva Cassidy & Katie Melua - What A Wonderful World

29 Dec - Leon Jackson - When You Believe

2008

19 Jan - Basshunter featuring DJ Mental Theo's Bazzheadz - Now You're Gone

23 Feb - Duffy - Mercy

29 Mar - Estelle featuring Kanye West - American Boy

26 Apr - Madonna featuring Justin Timberlake - 4 Minutes

24 May - Ting Tings - That's Not My Name

31 May - Rihanna - Take A Bow

14 Jun - Mint Royale - Singin' In The Rain

29 Jun - Coldplay - Viva La Vida

5 Jul - Ne-Yo - Closer

12 Jul - Dizzee Rascal featuring Calvin Harris & Chrome - Dance Wiv Me

9 Aug - Kid Rock - All Summer Long

16 Aug - Katy Perry - I Kissed A Girl

20 Sep - Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire

11 Oct - Pink - So What

1 Nov - Girls Aloud - The Promise

8 Nov - X Factor Finalists - Hero

29 Nov - Beyonce - If I Were A Boy

6 Dec - Take That - Greatest Day

13 Dec - Leona Lewis - Run

27 Dec - Alexandra Burke - Hallelujah

2009

17 Jan - Lady Gaga featuring Colby O'Donis - Just Dance

7 Feb - Lily Allen - The Fear

7 Mar - Kelly Clarkson - My Life Would Suck Without You

14 Mar - Flo Rida featuring Kesha - Right Round

21 Mar - Vanesa Jenkins & Bryn West featuring Sir Tom Jones & Barry Gibb - (Barry) Islands In The Stream

28 Mar - Lady Gaga - Poker Face

18 Apr - Calvin Harris - I'm Not Alone

2 May - Tinchy Stryder featuring N-dubz - Number 1

23 May - Black Eyed Peas - Boom Boom Pow

30 May - Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden - Bonkers

13 Jun - Black Eyed Peas - Boom Boom Pow

20 Jun - Pixie Lott - Mama Do (Uh Oh Uh Oh)

27 Jun - David Guetta featuring Kelly Rowland - When Love Takes Over

4 Jul - La Roux - Bulletproof

11 Jul - Cascada - Evacuate The Dancefloor

25 Jul - J.L.S. - Beat Again

8 Aug - Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling

15 Aug - Tinchy Stryder featuring Amelle - Never Leave You

22 Aug - Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling

29 Aug - David Guetta featuring Akon - Sexy Chick

5 Sep - Dizzee Rascal - Holiday

12 Sep - Jay-Z featuring Rihanna & Kanye West - Run This Town

19 Sep - Pixie Lott - Boys And Girls

26 Sep - Taio Cruz - Break Your Heart

17 Oct - Chipmunk - Oopsy Daisy

24 Oct - Alexandra Burke featuring Flo Rida - Bad Boys

31 Oct - Cheryl Cole - Fight For This Love

14 Nov - JLS - Everybody In Love

21 Nov - Black Eyed Peas - Meet Me Halfway

28 Nov - X Factor Finalists 2009 - You Are Not Alone

19 Dec - Lady Gaga - Bad Romance

26 Dec - Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name

