Meet our new Heart 00s Breakfast Show presenter Mike Panteli

20 May 2022, 11:00 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 12:01

Everything you need to know about our new Heart 00s Breakfast Show presenter.

If you’re looking for non-stop noughties feel good songs, we’ve got you covered with our brand new station Heart 00s.

Whether it’s All Saints, Destiny’s Child or Busted, you’ll be transported back in time with our iconic throwback hits.

And we are delighted to introduce our brand new presenter Mike Panteli, who is now fronting his own Heart 00s Breakfast Show 6am-10am every weekday morning and Saturdays 8:00am - 12:00pm.

Mike grew up in Brighton and has since established himself as one of the most talented DJs in the UK.

Meet Heart 00s Breakfast's Mike Panteli
Meet Heart 00s Breakfast's Mike Panteli. Picture: Heart

He has played for crowds at huge festivals, clubs and events across the UK and Europe, and joined our sister station Capital Xtra in 2015 with his Friday night mix.

Opening up about his brand new show, Mike said: "I’m really excited to be part of Heart's brand new station, Heart 00s. Heart is so iconic, and it’s a real privilege to be hosting the Heart 00s Breakfast show. Looking forward to waking you all up!"

Heart 00s joins sister stations Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s and Heart Dance on DAB Digital Radio, on Global Player, smart speakers and online.

Listen to Heart 00s Breakfast with Mike Panteli, 6:00am - 10am weekdays and 8:00am - 12:00pm Saturdays

