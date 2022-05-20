Heart launches brand new 00s station with Ashley Roberts and Mike Panteli

20 May 2022, 11:05 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 12:00

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Listen to Heart 00s on Global Player now - playing the biggest feel good hits of the 00s.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you love retro throwbacks you’re in luck, because Heart has announced a brand new radio station dedicated to the music of the 00s.

Fronted by one of the decade’s biggest stars, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, and DJ Mike Panteli, Heart 00s is playing everything from Britney Spears, to Avril Lavigne, to Westlife.

Listen to Heart 00s now on Global Player

It launches across the UK today, Friday 20th May, from 12 noon, with Mike Pantelli hosting weekday mornings, 6am – 10am on the brand new station from Monday 23rd May.

Heart Breakfast’s Ashley Roberts will also join Heart 00s to host her first ever solo radio show.

Ashley Roberts has her own show on Heart 00s
Ashley Roberts has her own show on Heart 00s. Picture: Heart

Ashley will be dialling up the noughties nostalgia and bringing the ultimate party vibes to Saturday nights on Heart 00s from 4pm – 7pm.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “The Heart brand goes from strength to strength and we’ve seen tremendous growth from Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s and Heart Dance. We’ve been wanting to do noughties for a little while now and we’re delighted to add Heart 00s to the family!”

Heart’s Managing Editor Andy Everett said: “We know the noughties are wildly popular with our listeners, and they will love the joyful nostalgia of Y2K when we launched into a new millennium.

"Gen Z are discovering millennial music on TikTok with tracks like Where Is The Love by the Black Eyed Peas and Vanessa Carlton's 2001 track, A Thousand Miles. This is the perfect time to launch Heart 00s. It’s time to don double denim and turn up the feel good noughties style!”

Mike Panteli will be hosting the Heart 00s Breakfast Show
Mike Panteli will be hosting the Heart 00s Breakfast Show. Picture: Heart

Ashley Roberts said: "We’re taking you back to the noughties hunnis and I’m beyond excited to be hosting my first ever solo radio show on Saturday nights!

"The noughties has a special place in my heart as it’s an era with a lot of incredible memories. I can’t wait to play you the most iconic throwback tunes on Heart 00s… including a few Pussycat Dolls songs too!”

Mike Panteli said: "I’m really excited to be part of Heart's brand new station, Heart 00s. Heart is so iconic, and it’s a real privilege to be hosting the Heart 00s Breakfast show. Looking forward to waking you all up!

Heart 00s joins sister stations Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s and Heart Dance on DAB Digital Radio, on Global Player, smart speakers and online.

How to listen to Heart 00s

How To Listen To Heart

