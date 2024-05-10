Exclusive

Watch the moment Samantha Hayes becomes Britain's newest millionaire with Heart!

10 May 2024, 09:36

Samantha Hayes couldn't believe her eyes when she opened the box to find the word 'Heart Make Me A Millionaire'
Samantha Hayes couldn't believe her eyes when she opened the box to find the word 'Heart Make Me A Millionaire'. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Samantha Hayes has won £1,000,000 with Heart's Make Me A Millionaire!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire returned earlier this year for 2024, and today on Friday 10th May, Samantha Hayes won a life-changing £1,000,000.

Samantha, a chiropractor from Colchester in Essex, turned down £4,000 on 22nd February for a chance to become a millionaire – and now that dream has come true.

Standing in the vault at Heart HQ, Samantha picked box number four, later revealing to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that in the moment she felt her late date's hand on her shoulder, telling her 'go for it, that's the one'.

Our winner recently got married to husband Alex, and now they can afford to have a very luxurious and special honeymoon – their first holiday in four years. They don't know where they want to go yet, but with £1,000,000 the world is their oyster.

Watch the moment Samantha Hayes becomes a Millionaire

Samantha and Alex are parents of a son, two-year-old Albert, but want to grow their family – the only thing holding them back was money. Now, with an extra £1,000,000 in the bank, they will have financial security to give Albert a sibling.

If this year wasn't big enough for Sammy, she's also turning 40 this year! She told us some of the money will go towards throwing a big party to celebrate the milestone.

Samantha Hayes was speechless as she won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire!
Samantha Hayes was speechless as she won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire! Picture: Heart

Ahead of the winning moment, Amanda Holden arrived to the Heart studios in style by hopping on a speed boat in a gold sequin jumpsuit and dancing at the front as she sped down the River Thames.

She then moved to the vault, where she accompanied Sammy as she opened the box which read Heart Make Me A Millionaire, changing her life forever.

Samantha has become the fourth winner of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire, with the game launching back in 2020 where Tommy Norton won the first £1,000,000.

In 2021, Shelley Humphries walked away with the life-changing cash prize and the following year Paul Clymer. Last year it was Magaret Cozter who became and millionaire and this year Samantha!

