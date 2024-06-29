Exclusive

How to watch Craig David live in Ibiza

29 June 2024, 08:56

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots
Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots. Picture: Heart
Heart

By Heart

Heart are Live in Ibiza with Boots, and you can see Craig David performing live.

How do I watch Craig David live in Ibiza?

Craig David's live performance from Cafe Mambo will be streamed live on Saturday 29th June on Global Player.

Download Global Player on your phone, tap on live radio and you’ll see us in the top right corner. Or you’ll see us on the home page, scroll up and tap on the live stream.

If you’ve got Sky Glass or Apple TV, you can watch us on your TV – just open the Global Player app!

The Heart Live in Ibiza schedule
The Heart Live in Ibiza schedule. Picture: Heart

Can I watch back the performance?

Once the Live Stream has ended, you'll be able to hear highlights from Craig David's performance on Heart. You'll also be able to watch highlights from the set on the Video Hub section of Global Player.

Mark Wright and Toby Anstis take on the Ibiza Slingshot!

