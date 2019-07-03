Don't miss Mark Wright's new Saturday show

Mark Wright is coming home to Heart. Picture: Heart

Mark Wright will be presenting an all-new Saturday show from 4pm – 7pm on Heart.

After a year and a half of working in Los Angeles, Mark has returned home to Heart with a brand new show launching this Saturday July 6th.

He’ll be playing the biggest feel good tunes to get listeners across the UK in the mood for Saturday night on 96 – 107 FM, on DAB Digital Radio, on Global Player, on your smart speaker and at heart.co.uk.

Mark said: “I’m buzzing to be back on air at Heart. I’ll be playing the freshest feel good hits to soundtrack your weekend.

Mark will be on Heart every Saturday from 4pm til 7pm. Picture: Heart

"It’s going to be massive so make sure you join me as we turn up the feel good every Saturday on Heart!”

Listen to Mark Wright on Heart every Saturday from 4pm – 7pm across the Heart network, starting Saturday July 6th. Tune into Heart on 96 – 107 FM, on DAB digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Heart app or Global Player, online at heart.co.uk, on your smart speaker by saying “play Heart”.