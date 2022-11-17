Exclusive

Diana becomes our first £150,000 winner on Heart Show Me The Money

17 November 2022, 10:49

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

One Heart listener Diana won an incredible £150,000 with Heart Show Me The Money.

Heart Show Me The Money saw one listener Diana Pinto go home with the top prize of £150,000.

On Thursday 17th November Diana ended up on the Heart Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden after she heard the Show Me The Money song.

The daily cash prize was £20,000, and carer Diana had to decide whether to keep the money or turn it in for another cash prize, which would either be higher or lower than £20,000.

Diana - who's family all live in Portugal - decided to risk it all for a chance to win big, and it was clearly her lucky day as she is now walking away with £150,000.

The huge sum of money will be going towards furniture for Diana's brand new home.

For more information about Heart Show Me The Money, including how to play, click here.

