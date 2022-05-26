Heart's Make Me A Millionaire: How to watch the final live on Global Player

When is the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire, who is in the final and how can I watch it live?

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire returned for a third year running earlier in 2022, and now the final is here.

After 15 weeks, all our finalists are joining Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden at Heart HQ to find out if they've won the life-changing £1,000,000.

While you may not have a place in the Million Pound Final, you can still be a part of the excitement and watch the final unfold.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire?

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final will happen on Friday, May 27.

Our finalists will all gather at Heart HQ in the centre of London to find out if they're the lucky winners on this year's game.

How can I watch the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire?

You can watch the live final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire live on Global Player.

You will be able to stream the live final from 8:00am on Friday, and listen on Heart Breakfast from 6:30am.

Who is in the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire?

There are currently 37 people in the Million Pound Final, with only one day left to enter! You can find all the details of how to enter here.

Meet our finalists here:

Donna MacDonald was the first person the enter the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Donna MacDonald

Age: 56

From: Ipswich

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Donna wants to buy a property with lots of land for animals which she and her grandchildren can care for.

Jody Edwards turned down £4,000 for a chance to win £1,000,000. Picture: Heart

Jody Edwards

Age: 38

From: Swansea

Turned down: £4,000

Million Pound Dream: Jody wants to buy a house for her and her husband after years of renting. The couple would also pay off their debts and even consider starting a family if they won the money.

Paul Dennis plans to build his dream house if he wins the £1,000,000! . Picture: Heart

Paul Dennis

Age: 36

From: Oxford

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Paul wants to build his dream house before sharing the money with friends and family. He wants to buy his mum a new house and pay for his best friend's honeymoon.

Kerrin has big plans for the £1,000,000 including finishing off his house renovations. Picture: Heart

Kerrin Harris

Age: 44

From: Gloucestershire

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Kerrin wants to pay off his mortgage, take his family on annual holidays and maybe treat himself to an Aston Martin. He also wants to put money aside for his three daughters' to use on university fees and house deposits.

Darren entered Heart's Make Me A Millionaire while on his post round and is now in the final with a chance of winning £1,000,000. Picture: Heart

Darren Groombridge

Age: 50

From: Ramsgate

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Darren's dream is to use the money to give his children a good start in life. More specifically, he wants to buy a new home and a new car.

Lorraine turned down £1,000 for a place in the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Lorraine Reddington

Age: 57

From: Somerset

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Lorraine wants to pay off her mortgage and book a family holiday. Most importantly, she wants to help her two children pay off their university fees and help them onto the property ladder when they're ready.

Mark Billington wants to treat his staff to a big night out if he wins the £1,000,000. Picture: Heart

Mark Billington

Age: 53

From: Glasgow

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Mark wants to pay off his mortgage as well as his two children's mortgages. He also wants to throw a big party for his employees before heading off on a dream holiday!

Tom Wickens turned down £2,000 to get into the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Tom Wickens

Age: 32

From: St Leonards-On-Sea

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Tom wants to use the money to support his family and give back to the people who have supported him. He also wants to jet off on a holiday and finish organising his wedding.

Karen will take her family on a dream holiday if she becomes our next millionaire . Picture: Heart

Karen Butler

Age: 38

From: Surrey

Turned down: £3,000

Million Pound Dream: Karen wants to buy a bigger house and book a huge family holiday. She's also planning a trip to Selfridge's with her best friend!

Ellie Banks turned down £5,000 for a place in the Million Pound Final . Picture: Heart

Ellie Banks

Age: 49

From: Stafford

Turned down: £5,000

Million Pound Dream: Ellie wants to retire so she can volunteer as a NLP Practitioner. She also wants to pay off her mortgage and take her family on holiday.

Philippa said no to a guaranteed £2,000 for the chance to become a millionaire . Picture: Heart

Philippa Taylor

Age: 59

From: Devon

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Philippa wants to use the money to secure the future of her foster children as well as donate some to animal charities across the world.

Dan Cook has big plans if he wins the £1,000,000 . Picture: Heart

Dan Cook

Age: 39

From: Essex

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Dan wants to donate some of the money to charity and fly his parents out to the UK as they've never been able to visit him in the 11 year he's been here.

Brittany Judd wants to open an animal sanctuary if she wins Heart's Make Me A Millionaire . Picture: Heart

Brittany Judd

Age: 32

From: Surrey

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Brittany wants to open an animal sanctuary and healing centre for people struggling mentally and emotionally, something she's been dreaming of doing since she was a child. She also wants to fly her parents over from Canada so they can see her life in the UK.

Dave Baitup is dreaming of retiring if he becomes our next millionaire! . Picture: Heart

Dave Baitup

Age: 55

From: Exeter

Turned down: £4,000

Million Pound Dream: Dave wants to retire so he can spend time with his family and do the things he's always dreamed of. He's already started a bucket list which includes getting a new car and taking his family away on a luxurious holiday.

Emma Siva turned down £11,000 to enter the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Emma Siva

Age: 33

From: Essex

Turned down: £11,000

Million Pound Dream: Emma wants to retire so she can spend more time with her one-year-old daughter and her dad, who has been diagnosed with incurable cancer. She would pay off her mortgage and help set her daughter up in life.

Kaylea Bannister also turned down £11,000! Picture: Heart

Kaylea Bannister

Age: 37

From: Essex

Turned down: £11,000

Million Pound Dream: Kaylea wants to refurbish her and her husband's home and take the family on a skiing holiday. If she wins, Kaylea plans to throw a big party to celebrate and then take her family on a shopping spree before jetting off to Dubai to take in all the excitement!

Steve Gwillim said he was always going to go into the Million Pound Final, no matter the cash on offer! Picture: Heart

Steve Gwillim

Age: 45

From: South Wales

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Steve wants to use the money to clear all his debt before buying a new house and car. He also wants to take his children on holiday and put some money away for their futures.

Ann Forbes Burford turned down £2,000 to enter the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Ann Forbes-Burford

Age: 56

From: Hampshire

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Ann wants to take her family on a holiday as well as help her three children out with their finances. She is also passionate about helping worthy causes and would like to donate some of the money to charity.

Rhys Owens wants to buy a new farm if he wins the £1,000,000 . Picture: Heart

Rhys Owens

Age: 23

From: South Wales

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Dairy Farmer Rhys wants to build new accommodation for his cows and install a new milking parlour. He also wants to use the money to set up an amazing future for his eight-week-old baby.

Jess Sullivan turned down £1,000 to enter the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Jess Sullivan

Age: 30

From: South Wales

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Jess wants to spend the money taking her family on holiday. She also wants to buy a new house with a big garden so her puppy Charlie can run around.

Brian Welsh is planning to buy a new house and car if he wins the £1,000,000 . Picture: Heart

Brian Welsh

From: Sussex

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Brian wants to give his five children deposits for houses to help set them up for the future. He also wants to travel, with Rome and Florence currently at the top of his list.

Heidi turned down £9,000 for the chance to win £1million in Heart's Make Me A Millionaire . Picture: Heart

Heidi Bailey

Age: 37

From: Hampshire

Turned down: £9,000

Million Pound Dream: Heidi used to be homeless as a teenager and after years of renting wants to buy a house for her and her three children to live happily.

Ramona Tincu was the 23rd person to enter Heart's Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Ramona Tincu

Age: 33

From: Shropshire

Turned down: £3,000

Million Pound Dream: Ramona wants to book a holiday to Australia with her husband and her sister. She also wants to pay off her mortgage and help her brother by offering him money for a house deposit.

Gill is hoping to take her daughter to Italy for the summer if she wins the £1,000,000! Picture: Heart

Gill Quinell

Age: 53

From: Kent

Turned down: £10,000

Million Pound Dream: Gill wants to take her daughter, six-year-old Ellie, to Italy before helping out her mum, brother, sister and best friend with some money. She also wants to organise a day out in London for her daughter and her friends to see the sights while being driven around in a limousine.

Claire wants to take her family to LA if she wins the £1,000,000. Picture: Heart

Claire Walia

Age: 42

From: West Lothian

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Claire wants to take her family to LA to see a LA Lakers game as one of her sons, Aidan, is obsessed with basketball. Her other son, Rowan, wants to go to Universal while they're out there! She also hopes the money would allow her husband (who works away) to be at home more with the family.

Paul Clymer's million pound dream involves a new car, a new house and an epic holiday for himself and his family. Picture: Heart

Paul Clymer

Age: 44

From: Kent

Turned down: £2,000

Million Pound Dream: Paul wants to take his family away somewhere sunny where they can plan what to do with the money. After that, Paul wants to buy a house and use the rest of the money to set his four children up in life.

Steve Frost turned down £1,000 for a chance to win £1,000,000 in the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Steve Frost

Age: 43

From: Kent

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Steve wants to use the money to finish off his family home renovations which have been delayed due to COVID-19. He also wants to jet off on a holiday with his family – maybe to visit a friend over in America who he hasn't seen for 20 years now!

If she wins the £1,000,000, Melanie Pittard wants to take her children to Disney World! Picture: Heart

Melanie Pittard

Age: 39

From: Surrey

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Melanie is a single mum to two little girls and dreams of taking them to Peppa Pig World and Disneyland one day! She also wants to move to a bigger house with more room for her family.

Rich turned down £1,000 for a place in the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Rich Dodson

Age: 43

From: Essex

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Rich has a lot of plans for the money! These include taking his family to Disney World, buying a vineyard in the Mediterranean, getting a campervan and (at the request of his five-year-old daughter) flying with 100 unicorns. Aside from unicorns, Rich wants to set his children up for life and donate to a charity close to his heart.

Lisa Wong turned down £4,000 for a chance to win £1,000,000 in the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Lisa Wong

Age: 40

From: London

Turned down: £4,000

Million Pound Dream: Lisa wants to help her father-in-law who is currently in hospital. She would get a carer for him and make his home more accessible. Lisa also dreams of taking her family on the trip of a lifetime to Disney World.

Will Anne Forsyth be jetting off to the Maldives with her family? We'll have to wait until the Million Pound Final to find out! Picture: Heart

Anne Forsyth

Age: 63

From: West Yorkshire

Turned down: £4,000

Million Pound Dream: Anne wants to give some money to her three children to help reduce their mortgages before taking the whole family away to the Maldives. She'd also love to buy a little holiday cottage near the coast where she can take her grandchildren.

Alex Nasse turned down a huge £10,000 in order to enter the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Alex Nasse

Age: 45

From: Wiltshire

Turned down: £10,000

Million Pound Dream: Alex wants to buy a new home for herself, her husband and their three children. She'd also like to take them on a dream holiday and purchase a Luxury Horse Box for her children who love showjumping.

Dean Swanepoel almost changed his mind – but ended up entering the Million Pound Final just like he planned! Picture: Heart

Dean Swanepoel

From: Kent

Turned down: £3,000

Million Pound Dream: Dean, who moved here from Cape Town a year and a half ago with his family, wants to take his wife and two sons on a tour of the United Kingdom to see everything it has to offer. He'd also like to buy a little Audi and return to his old passion of racing motorbikes.

Felipe Ribeiro turned down £3,000 for a chance to win £1,000,000 . Picture: Heart

Felipe Ribeiro

From: Suffolk

Turned down: £3,000

Million Pound Dream: Felipe, who moved to the UK from South Africa with his wife two years ago, wants to buy a house and book a cruise from Southampton to New York City. Felipe and his wife both work as carers, and so two new updated vehicles are also on the wish list.

Eniko Wolford turned down £1,000 for a place in the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Eniko Wolford

Age: 40

From: Chepstow

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Eniko is currently expecting her first baby with partner Johanne, and is due to welcome the bundle of joy into the world in November. With such an important time coming up, Eniko wants to use the money to buy a house for her growing family. She'd also like to take her partner to Rome!

Astrit was the 36th person to enter Heart's Million Pound Final! Picture: Heart

Astrit Berisha

Age: 48

From: London

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Astrit wants to buy a house for himself, his wife and his two children. Ideally, he'd want a two storey home with a nice big garden where his wife can plant flowers. Astrit is also dreaming of a dark purple Range Rover!

Paul Gannon is in Million Pound Final after turning down £1,000. Picture: Heart

Paul Gannon

Age: 43

From: Merseyside

Turned down: £1,000

Million Pound Dream: Paul hasn't had the best time recently, suffering from anxiety and depression as well as struggling with his businesses. He is currently renting a small house with his friend, but doesn't even have a bed yet. If he won the money, the first thing he would do is buy himself a bed and then eventually a house. More than anything, Paul wants to use the money to help others.

Heath Anthony

Heath Anthony got a place in the Million Pound Final just in the nick of time! Picture: Heart

From: Kent

Turned down: £10,000

Million Pound Dream: Heath is a builder and said that if he wins the £1,000,000 he'll finish his current job and never go back!