Heart's Make Me A Millionaire: How to watch the final live on Global Player
26 May 2022, 12:34 | Updated: 26 May 2022, 14:26
When is the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire, who is in the final and how can I watch it live?
Heart's Make Me A Millionaire returned for a third year running earlier in 2022, and now the final is here.
After 15 weeks, all our finalists are joining Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden at Heart HQ to find out if they've won the life-changing £1,000,000.
While you may not have a place in the Million Pound Final, you can still be a part of the excitement and watch the final unfold.
Here's everything you need to know:
When is the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire?
Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final will happen on Friday, May 27.
Our finalists will all gather at Heart HQ in the centre of London to find out if they're the lucky winners on this year's game.
How can I watch the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire?
You can watch the live final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire live on Global Player.
You will be able to stream the live final from 8:00am on Friday, and listen on Heart Breakfast from 6:30am.
Who is in the final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire?
There are currently 37 people in the Million Pound Final, with only one day left to enter! You can find all the details of how to enter here.
Meet our finalists here:
Donna MacDonald
Age: 56
From: Ipswich
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Donna wants to buy a property with lots of land for animals which she and her grandchildren can care for.
Jody Edwards
Age: 38
From: Swansea
Turned down: £4,000
Million Pound Dream: Jody wants to buy a house for her and her husband after years of renting. The couple would also pay off their debts and even consider starting a family if they won the money.
Paul Dennis
Age: 36
From: Oxford
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Paul wants to build his dream house before sharing the money with friends and family. He wants to buy his mum a new house and pay for his best friend's honeymoon.
Kerrin Harris
Age: 44
From: Gloucestershire
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Kerrin wants to pay off his mortgage, take his family on annual holidays and maybe treat himself to an Aston Martin. He also wants to put money aside for his three daughters' to use on university fees and house deposits.
Darren Groombridge
Age: 50
From: Ramsgate
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Darren's dream is to use the money to give his children a good start in life. More specifically, he wants to buy a new home and a new car.
Lorraine Reddington
Age: 57
From: Somerset
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Lorraine wants to pay off her mortgage and book a family holiday. Most importantly, she wants to help her two children pay off their university fees and help them onto the property ladder when they're ready.
Mark Billington
Age: 53
From: Glasgow
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Mark wants to pay off his mortgage as well as his two children's mortgages. He also wants to throw a big party for his employees before heading off on a dream holiday!
Tom Wickens
Age: 32
From: St Leonards-On-Sea
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Tom wants to use the money to support his family and give back to the people who have supported him. He also wants to jet off on a holiday and finish organising his wedding.
Karen Butler
Age: 38
From: Surrey
Turned down: £3,000
Million Pound Dream: Karen wants to buy a bigger house and book a huge family holiday. She's also planning a trip to Selfridge's with her best friend!
Ellie Banks
Age: 49
From: Stafford
Turned down: £5,000
Million Pound Dream: Ellie wants to retire so she can volunteer as a NLP Practitioner. She also wants to pay off her mortgage and take her family on holiday.
Philippa Taylor
Age: 59
From: Devon
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Philippa wants to use the money to secure the future of her foster children as well as donate some to animal charities across the world.
Dan Cook
Age: 39
From: Essex
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Dan wants to donate some of the money to charity and fly his parents out to the UK as they've never been able to visit him in the 11 year he's been here.
Brittany Judd
Age: 32
From: Surrey
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Brittany wants to open an animal sanctuary and healing centre for people struggling mentally and emotionally, something she's been dreaming of doing since she was a child. She also wants to fly her parents over from Canada so they can see her life in the UK.
Dave Baitup
Age: 55
From: Exeter
Turned down: £4,000
Million Pound Dream: Dave wants to retire so he can spend time with his family and do the things he's always dreamed of. He's already started a bucket list which includes getting a new car and taking his family away on a luxurious holiday.
Emma Siva
Age: 33
From: Essex
Turned down: £11,000
Million Pound Dream: Emma wants to retire so she can spend more time with her one-year-old daughter and her dad, who has been diagnosed with incurable cancer. She would pay off her mortgage and help set her daughter up in life.
Kaylea Bannister
Age: 37
From: Essex
Turned down: £11,000
Million Pound Dream: Kaylea wants to refurbish her and her husband's home and take the family on a skiing holiday. If she wins, Kaylea plans to throw a big party to celebrate and then take her family on a shopping spree before jetting off to Dubai to take in all the excitement!
Steve Gwillim
Age: 45
From: South Wales
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Steve wants to use the money to clear all his debt before buying a new house and car. He also wants to take his children on holiday and put some money away for their futures.
Ann Forbes-Burford
Age: 56
From: Hampshire
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Ann wants to take her family on a holiday as well as help her three children out with their finances. She is also passionate about helping worthy causes and would like to donate some of the money to charity.
Rhys Owens
Age: 23
From: South Wales
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Dairy Farmer Rhys wants to build new accommodation for his cows and install a new milking parlour. He also wants to use the money to set up an amazing future for his eight-week-old baby.
Jess Sullivan
Age: 30
From: South Wales
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Jess wants to spend the money taking her family on holiday. She also wants to buy a new house with a big garden so her puppy Charlie can run around.
Brian Welsh
From: Sussex
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Brian wants to give his five children deposits for houses to help set them up for the future. He also wants to travel, with Rome and Florence currently at the top of his list.
Heidi Bailey
Age: 37
From: Hampshire
Turned down: £9,000
Million Pound Dream: Heidi used to be homeless as a teenager and after years of renting wants to buy a house for her and her three children to live happily.
Ramona Tincu
Age: 33
From: Shropshire
Turned down: £3,000
Million Pound Dream: Ramona wants to book a holiday to Australia with her husband and her sister. She also wants to pay off her mortgage and help her brother by offering him money for a house deposit.
Gill Quinell
Age: 53
From: Kent
Turned down: £10,000
Million Pound Dream: Gill wants to take her daughter, six-year-old Ellie, to Italy before helping out her mum, brother, sister and best friend with some money. She also wants to organise a day out in London for her daughter and her friends to see the sights while being driven around in a limousine.
Claire Walia
Age: 42
From: West Lothian
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Claire wants to take her family to LA to see a LA Lakers game as one of her sons, Aidan, is obsessed with basketball. Her other son, Rowan, wants to go to Universal while they're out there! She also hopes the money would allow her husband (who works away) to be at home more with the family.
Paul Clymer
Age: 44
From: Kent
Turned down: £2,000
Million Pound Dream: Paul wants to take his family away somewhere sunny where they can plan what to do with the money. After that, Paul wants to buy a house and use the rest of the money to set his four children up in life.
Steve Frost
Age: 43
From: Kent
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Steve wants to use the money to finish off his family home renovations which have been delayed due to COVID-19. He also wants to jet off on a holiday with his family – maybe to visit a friend over in America who he hasn't seen for 20 years now!
Melanie Pittard
Age: 39
From: Surrey
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Melanie is a single mum to two little girls and dreams of taking them to Peppa Pig World and Disneyland one day! She also wants to move to a bigger house with more room for her family.
Rich Dodson
Age: 43
From: Essex
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Rich has a lot of plans for the money! These include taking his family to Disney World, buying a vineyard in the Mediterranean, getting a campervan and (at the request of his five-year-old daughter) flying with 100 unicorns. Aside from unicorns, Rich wants to set his children up for life and donate to a charity close to his heart.
Lisa Wong
Age: 40
From: London
Turned down: £4,000
Million Pound Dream: Lisa wants to help her father-in-law who is currently in hospital. She would get a carer for him and make his home more accessible. Lisa also dreams of taking her family on the trip of a lifetime to Disney World.
Anne Forsyth
Age: 63
From: West Yorkshire
Turned down: £4,000
Million Pound Dream: Anne wants to give some money to her three children to help reduce their mortgages before taking the whole family away to the Maldives. She'd also love to buy a little holiday cottage near the coast where she can take her grandchildren.
Alex Nasse
Age: 45
From: Wiltshire
Turned down: £10,000
Million Pound Dream: Alex wants to buy a new home for herself, her husband and their three children. She'd also like to take them on a dream holiday and purchase a Luxury Horse Box for her children who love showjumping.
Dean Swanepoel
From: Kent
Turned down: £3,000
Million Pound Dream: Dean, who moved here from Cape Town a year and a half ago with his family, wants to take his wife and two sons on a tour of the United Kingdom to see everything it has to offer. He'd also like to buy a little Audi and return to his old passion of racing motorbikes.
Felipe Ribeiro
From: Suffolk
Turned down: £3,000
Million Pound Dream: Felipe, who moved to the UK from South Africa with his wife two years ago, wants to buy a house and book a cruise from Southampton to New York City. Felipe and his wife both work as carers, and so two new updated vehicles are also on the wish list.
Eniko Wolford
Age: 40
From: Chepstow
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Eniko is currently expecting her first baby with partner Johanne, and is due to welcome the bundle of joy into the world in November. With such an important time coming up, Eniko wants to use the money to buy a house for her growing family. She'd also like to take her partner to Rome!
Astrit Berisha
Age: 48
From: London
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Astrit wants to buy a house for himself, his wife and his two children. Ideally, he'd want a two storey home with a nice big garden where his wife can plant flowers. Astrit is also dreaming of a dark purple Range Rover!
Paul Gannon
Age: 43
From: Merseyside
Turned down: £1,000
Million Pound Dream: Paul hasn't had the best time recently, suffering from anxiety and depression as well as struggling with his businesses. He is currently renting a small house with his friend, but doesn't even have a bed yet. If he won the money, the first thing he would do is buy himself a bed and then eventually a house. More than anything, Paul wants to use the money to help others.
Heath Anthony
From: Kent
Turned down: £10,000
Million Pound Dream: Heath is a builder and said that if he wins the £1,000,000 he'll finish his current job and never go back!