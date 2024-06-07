Send a message for Father's Day

On Air Now
7 June 2024, 16:49
This year we are celebrating Father’s Day on Heart by giving you the chance to tell your Dad, or the father figure in your life, exactly how much they mean to you!
Tell us why they are so amazing and what their favourite song is, and we could be calling you back to record a special message especially for them!
Then just make sure they’re listening to Heart on Father’s Day, (Sun 16th June) to hear your message and their favourite song played out on air!
Look out for a call from us before Sunday 16th June to record your special message!