Send a message for Father's Day

Celebrate Father's Day with Heart. Picture: Getty

This year we are celebrating Father’s Day on Heart by giving you the chance to tell your Dad, or the father figure in your life, exactly how much they mean to you!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tell us why they are so amazing and what their favourite song is, and we could be calling you back to record a special message especially for them!

Then just make sure they’re listening to Heart on Father’s Day, (Sun 16th June) to hear your message and their favourite song played out on air!