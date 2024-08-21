Exclusive

Channing Tatum has had enough of people asking him to get topless

21 August 2024, 20:35

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie join Heart's Dev Griffin to chat about their new film
Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie join Heart's Dev Griffin to chat about their new film. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about their new film Blind Twice - and to reveal the one question they're tired of answering.

Channing Tatum admitted to Heart's Dev Griffin this week that he's had enough of people asking him to take his top off.

The Step Up, Magic Mike and now Blink Twice actor sat down with Dev alongside his co-star Naomi Ackie to talk about their new film – and share the one question they're tried of answering.

While Naomi admitted she still gets asked if she really sang in the Whitney Houston biopic film, Channing admitted that people always ask him to take his top off – including his dentist – and he's not happy about it!

