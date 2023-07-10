Exclusive

Hayley Atwell clears up rumours she's dating Tom Cruise

By Alice Dear

Hayley Atwell joined Dev Griffin this week on Heart Evenings to talk about starring in the new Mission Impossible film.

Hayley Atwell, 41, has cleared up rumours she's dating Tom Cruise once and for all.

The actress, best known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel film franchise, joined Dev Griffin this week where they chatted about everything from the new Mission Impossible film to hidden talents and even cooking tips.

During the interview, Dev asked Hayley what the one question is she wants people to stop asking her, and – unsurprisingly – it was: 'Are you dating Tom Cruise?'

Hayley explained to Dev that not only were her and Tom just good friends, she also revealed her disappointment that people would automatically come to that conclusion.

