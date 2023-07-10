Exclusive

Hayley Atwell clears up rumours she's dating Tom Cruise

10 July 2023, 20:30

Hayley Atwell clears up Tom Cruise dating rumours

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Hayley Atwell joined Dev Griffin this week on Heart Evenings to talk about starring in the new Mission Impossible film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hayley Atwell, 41, has cleared up rumours she's dating Tom Cruise once and for all.

The actress, best known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel film franchise, joined Dev Griffin this week where they chatted about everything from the new Mission Impossible film to hidden talents and even cooking tips.

During the interview, Dev asked Hayley what the one question is she wants people to stop asking her, and – unsurprisingly – it was: 'Are you dating Tom Cruise?'

Hayley explained to Dev that not only were her and Tom just good friends, she also revealed her disappointment that people would automatically come to that conclusion.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Showbiz

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer are enjoying a birthday trip

Inside The Chase star Mark Labbett's romantic trip with new girlfriend

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Showbiz

Ferne McCann has welcomed a baby girl

Ferne McCann gives birth to first baby with fiancé Lorri Haines and shares adorable video

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

TV & Movies

The most successful Love Island stars revealed

Love Island's top 7 most successful stars ever

TV & Movies

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Cotswold Omaze house with £35 entry

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Omaze Cotswolds house draw with £35 entry

News

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

TV & Movies

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Showbiz

Sue Radford does seven hours of chores a day

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s exhausting daily routine from six loads of washing to huge dinners

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon's work trip didn't go to plan

Stacey Solomon left in hysterics over awkward toilet mishap on work trip

Showbiz

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Catherine Agbaje star wearing a red bikini for promo video alongside her sitting in a restaurant wearing a print blue co-ord

Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, job, where she's from and her surprising education

TV & Movies

Winter Love Island couples Lana and Ron, Kai and Sanam and Shaw and Tanya

Winter Love Island 2023: Which couples are still together?

TV & Movies

A woman has cancelled her bank account

Woman closes bank account on the spot after she’s told she can’t withdraw her own cash

Lifestyle