Exclusive

Hugh Grant talks new horror film, Notting Hill and his favourite spot in London

4 November 2024, 20:30

Hugh Grant talks new horror film, Notting Hill and his favourite spot in London
Hugh Grant talks new horror film, Notting Hill and his favourite spot in London. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Hugh Grant joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about his new horror film Heretic.

Hugh Grant, 64, has revealed what it was like playing a 'creep' in his new film, his favourite secret spot in London and which romcom he would surrender during an interview with Heart's Dev Griffin.

The actor, best known for his roles in the Bridget Jones series, Notting Hill and Four Weddings And A Funeral has taken a sharp U-turn away from romcom characters for his new role in Heretic, which features an in-depth description of the game of Monopoly.

During their own game of Monopoly, Hugh told Dev which of his beloved romcoms he would say goodbye to, how he's been making friends with the birdlife in his favourite London spot and the question he is tired of being asked in interviews.

You can watch the full interview on Global Player by clicking on the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

