Exclusive

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on their new thriller Ambulance

By Alice Dear

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star alongside one another in the new Michael Bay film which is out this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II were Dev Griffin's guests this week, catching up with the Heart presenter on Thursday night's show.

The actors chatted all about their new thriller film Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay and out in theatres this Friday (March 25).

The pair play brothers in the action flick, Danny and William Sharp, whose plan to steal $32million from a bank in LA goes wrong and ends in them hijacking an ambulance with a wounded cop and an EMT worker in it.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm