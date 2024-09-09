Exclusive

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

9 September 2024, 20:30 | Updated: 9 September 2024, 20:38

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End
James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

James McAvoy joined Heart's Pandora this week to speak about his new film Speak No Evil, and reveal the worst lie he's ever told.

James McAvoy, 45, revealed this week how he lied to get out of a musical audition for We Will Rock You, telling the casting team that his friend had been hit by an ambulance.

The actor, best known for his roles in X-Man, Split and now Speak No Evil, told Heart's Pandora that while he never lies to get out of social events, he did once tell this huge lie to avoid singing on the West End at the age of 21-years-old.

"I didn't want to be in that musical," he said: "I didn't want to sit there playing guitar and doing West End wendy songs."

Long story short, his agent said she would never be putting him up for a musical again!

