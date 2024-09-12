Exclusive

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

12 September 2024, 11:38

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller. Picture: Heart
By Alice Dear

Kate Winslet joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about her new film 'Lee', based on the incredible life story of war photographer Lee Miller.

Kate Winslet, 48, is starring in an epic new biopic film where she plays Lee Miller, an American photographer and photojournalist who the actress has called "extraordinary".

The Titanic, Avatar and The Holiday actress joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk openly about why it was so important for her to tell this story, admitting it took a total of nine years to finish.

"Lee Miller was an extraordinary woman," she passionately told Dev: "As a middle-aged woman in her 40s, she went and photographed the front line and what was happening in World War II, and she just didn't believe in hiding behind the truth."

