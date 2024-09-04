Exclusive

Michael Keaton reveals why he almost turned down Beetlejuice role

4 September 2024, 20:30

Michael Keaton reveals why he almost turned down Beetlejuice role
Michael Keaton reveals why he almost turned down Beetlejuice role. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton joined Heart's Pandora this week to chat about returning to one of his most iconic characters for the long-awaited sequel.

Michael Keaton, 72, first appeared on the big screen as Beetlejuice in 1988 and now, 36-year after the first film, he is returning for the sequel; Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The actor, also known for roles in The Founder, Spider Man, Birdman and of course Batman, joined Heart's Pandora Christie this week to chat about the new film, reveal how he felt about returning as Beetlejuice and recall his first meeting with creator Tim Burton.

Speaking to Pandora, Michael admitted that the first time he met Tim Burton to discuss the film and the character, he had "no idea what he was talking about" and struggled to understand his vision.

Lucky for us, Michael continued having conversations with Tim about the film and eventually signed on to the project. And now, over three decades later, he's popping on the famous striped suit again!

You can watch the full interview on Global Player by clicking on the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Brian May opens up about his recent stroke

Queen's Brian May opens up about recent stroke which left him with no control over arm

Showbiz

Ruth Langsford has revealed why she is wearing her wedding ring

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on why she's still wearing her wedding ring despite Eamonn Holmes split

Showbiz

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

MAFS UK 2024 start date: When is Married At First Sight back?

Married at First Sight

Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

Which My Mum Your Dad couples are still together and who has split?

TV & Movies

Some MAFS UK couples are still in a relationship

MAFS UK couples still together: All the successful relationships

Married at First Sight

Joe Wicks caused a stir online when he drank his wife's breast milk

Joe Wicks defends drinking a shot of his wife’s breast milk

Showbiz

The Traitors Celebrity version has been announced

Everything we know about Celebrity Traitors UK so far from start date to rumoured cast

TV & Movies

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 has started filming - but what can we expect from the final episode?

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

TV & Movies

Emma Willis appeared on Heart Breakfast

Emma Willis reveals how Love Is Blind UK brought her closer to husband Matt

Showbiz

Amanda Holden has spoken about Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden reveals reason behind Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Showbiz

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 full cast revealed

Married at First Sight

Fatman Scoop has passed away

'Be Faithful' rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage

Showbiz

Spencer Matthews has broken a Guinness World Record

Spencer Matthews raises over £500k for Global's Make Some Noise and breaks world record after epic 30 marathons

Showbiz

Brian Connolly has disclosed new details about his health journey

Billy Connolly makes heartbreaking admission about death amid Parkinson's battle

Showbiz

Tommy Fury is a media and sports star

Tommy Fury facts: Boxer's age, children, family and TV career revealed

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed where she stands with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague says she will 'always love' Tommy Fury as she addresses their shock split

Showbiz

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday