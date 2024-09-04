Exclusive

Michael Keaton reveals why he almost turned down Beetlejuice role

By Alice Dear

Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton joined Heart's Pandora this week to chat about returning to one of his most iconic characters for the long-awaited sequel.

Michael Keaton, 72, first appeared on the big screen as Beetlejuice in 1988 and now, 36-year after the first film, he is returning for the sequel; Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The actor, also known for roles in The Founder, Spider Man, Birdman and of course Batman, joined Heart's Pandora Christie this week to chat about the new film, reveal how he felt about returning as Beetlejuice and recall his first meeting with creator Tim Burton.

Speaking to Pandora, Michael admitted that the first time he met Tim Burton to discuss the film and the character, he had "no idea what he was talking about" and struggled to understand his vision.

Lucky for us, Michael continued having conversations with Tim about the film and eventually signed on to the project. And now, over three decades later, he's popping on the famous striped suit again!

