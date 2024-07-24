Exclusive

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reveal what it was really like filming Deadpool & Wolverine

By Alice Dear

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, stars of the new film Deadpool & Wolverine, joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about how filming was like 'free therapy'.

Ryan Reynolds, 47, and Hugh Jackman, 55, were guests on Heart's Evening Show this week where they chatted to Dev Griffin about their new film Deadpool & Wolverine.

During their chat, Hugh revealed that making this film was like "therapy" for him, telling Dev how much fun it was to "break the rules" with his character.

"This gives me great freedom and it's saving me a fortune in therapy and anger management," he told the Heart presenter.

