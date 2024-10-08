Exclusive

Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson discuss A Different Man, neurofibromatosis awareness and bonding on set

8 October 2024, 20:30

Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson discuss A Different Man, neurofibromatosis awareness and bonding on set
Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson discuss A Different Man, neurofibromatosis awareness and bonding on set. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about their new film A Different Man.

Sebastian Stan, 42, and Adam Pearson, 39, were Dev Griffin's guests on this week's Heart's Evening Show, discussing everything from their new film A Different Man, to Adam's life with neurofibromatosis and why conversation is important when it comes to inclusion.

The pair star in a new psychological thriller about an aspiring actor, played by Stan, who undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. He starts to realise what he has lost, however, in exchange for his new look when he meets Oswald, played by Pearson.

The pair shared with Dev how they bonded on set in a particular scene where they had to fight, with Adam joking that he dreaded the day he had to "fight The Winter Solider".

You can watch the full interview on Global Player by clicking on the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Brian McFadden appears on Nicky Byrne's podcast

Brian McFadden reunites with Westlife's Nicky Byrne after 20 years to finally address feud

Showbiz

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

Richelle has had a lot to say about her relationship with Orson

MAFS UK's Richelle claims Orson 'tries to recouple' with another bride

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Emma has defended Caspar

MAFS UK's Emma defends Caspar after groom receives 'torrent of abuse' online

Married at First Sight

Whitney Houston's mother Cissy has died

Whitney Houston's Grammy-winning mother Cissy Houston dies, aged 91

Showbiz

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

Kieran and Kristina have opened up about what fans can expert from the rest of MAFS UK season nine

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina hint at future 'drama' as more couples join the experiment

Married at First Sight

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn

Will Best facts: Presenter's age, partner and TV shows revealed

Showbiz

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

AJ Odudu facts: Presenter's age, height, real name and boyfriend revealed

Showbiz

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday