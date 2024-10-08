Exclusive

Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson discuss A Different Man, neurofibromatosis awareness and bonding on set

By Alice Dear

Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about their new film A Different Man.

Sebastian Stan, 42, and Adam Pearson, 39, were Dev Griffin's guests on this week's Heart's Evening Show, discussing everything from their new film A Different Man, to Adam's life with neurofibromatosis and why conversation is important when it comes to inclusion.

The pair star in a new psychological thriller about an aspiring actor, played by Stan, who undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. He starts to realise what he has lost, however, in exchange for his new look when he meets Oswald, played by Pearson.

The pair shared with Dev how they bonded on set in a particular scene where they had to fight, with Adam joking that he dreaded the day he had to "fight The Winter Solider".

