Steve Carell nearly lost a nipple filming 40 Year Old Virgin waxing scene

By Alice Dear

Steve Carell joined Heart's Dev this week to chat about his new film Despicable Me 4 - and reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets from his other movies.

Steve Carell, 61, revealed that he almost lost a nipple while filming that iconic waxing scene in The 40 Year Old Virgin.

The actor, who stars a Gru in the new Despicable Me movie, joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week where he revealed the question he gets asked the most by fans is whether he really did get waxed in the hilarious scene.

The answer is yes! Not only did he really get his chest waxed, but he also bled due to the botched treatment and almost lost his nipple. He explains that the scene was so realistic that they had to cut before anymore damage was done.

